California school board member threatens to 'f--- up' parents
Oakley Union School District parent Ashley Stalf joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the vulgar comments
Oakley Union School District parent Ashley Stalf joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss the vulgar comments
An elementary school worker was assaulted in an unprovoked attack at a Rosemead, California bus stop. Last week, Matthew Leung, 51, who has worked as a paraprofessional for more than 20 years at Gates Street Elementary School, was standing at a bus stop near Rosemead Boulevard and Marshall Street when a man on a bike approached him. Leung struck a conversation with the man, asking him what bus number he was taking.
In Chicago, journalist Rita Omokha sat down with local gardener and community resource coordinator Charles Miles.
The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.
Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that the majority of the Friday Covid-19 vaccination appointments at city sites will be postponed due to vaccine delivery delays caused by severe winter storms across the country. It’s the second Friday in a row that the city’s sites have been hampered by lack of supply. Three weeks ago, the […]
A Contra Costa School district is apologizing to furious parents after some school board members were heard making disparaging remarks about parents in a now widely viewed video. Take a look at the video above to hear from some parents from Oakley Union Elementary School District about what was said Wednesday night.
A man, who was wanted by police, surrendered to police because he couldn't spend anymore time with the people he was living with during lockdown.
Former Texas governor says winter weather crisis should not be used as an opportunity for Democrats to advance energy policies ‘Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,’ Rick Perry was quoted saying. Photograph: Robin Rayne/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Rick Perry, the former Texas governor who became Donald Trump’s energy secretary, has said that Texans would willingly endure longer periods of sub-freezing temperatures if it stymied Democrats’ energy policy and efforts to combat the climate crisis. “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business,” Perry was quoted saying in a blogpost published Wednesday on the website of the Republican congressman Kevin McCarthy. The blogpost had asserted that those “watching on the left may see the situation in Texas as an opportunity to expand their top-down, radical proposals. Two phrases come to mind: don’t mess with Texas, and don’t let a crisis go to waste”. Perry’s comments come as millions of Texas are struggling with a brutal winter storm, which created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state’s power grid and causing widespread blackouts. Frigid temperatures and snow have covered most of the central US this week, resulting in at least two dozen deaths, but Texas in particular has reeled because most of its power is on a state-run grid that has repeatedly been described as mismanaged. Residents of the Lone Star state are lining up at grocery stores that are running out of food. Pipes have burst because of the cold, leaving residents without water to drink or prepare food. Many are scrambling to find shelter in buildings with electricity. Multiple municipalities have instituted “boil water” orders, as power outages have impacted water treatment facilities. Meanwhile, many Texans slammed authorities for their handling of the crisis. The severe winter storm has, among some Republicans, been used to open up a new culture war around the expansion of renewable energy, which is a stated priority of the Biden administration in order to address the climate crisis. Perry was among the many Republicans who falsely claimed that frozen wind turbines spurred the mass electricity shutdowns. In reality, the utility system’s failure to prepare for perils presented by cold temperatures – such as frozen natural gas pipes – had a significantly larger role in this crisis. Renewable energy sources such as wind did see failures; these lapses contributed to 13% of Texas’ power outages, while generating approximately 25% of the state’s winter energy. But sources such as coal, gas and nuclear power ceded nearly twice as many gigawatts of power due to the low temperatures. Nonetheless Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, voiced anti-wind sentiments similar to Perry’s. “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America,” the Republican governor told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday. “Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10% of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis … It just shows that fossil fuel is necessary.” Abbott’s attack contradicts the operators of the Texas grid, which is overwhelmingly run on gas and oil, who have confirmed the plunging temperatures caused gas plants to seize up at the same time as a huge spike in demand for heating. Nevertheless, images of ice-covered wind turbines, taken in Sweden in 2014, were shared widely among conservatives on social media as proof of the frailty of clean energy. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman behind the Green New Deal platform, said that Abbott was “blaming policies he hasn’t even implemented for his own failures” while the renewable energy industry also hit back. “It is disgraceful to see the longtime antagonists of clean power engaging in a politically opportunistic charade misleading Americans,” said Heather Zichal, the chief executive of the American Clean Power lobby group. Oliver Milman contributed to this report.
More than 90% of the staff at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Roughly 2 million homes in Texas were without power Monday.
San Diego Police have arrested the suspect in the assault of an elderly Filipino woman on San Diego Trolley earlier this week. As reported in NBC, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) identified the suspect as 35-year-old James Winslow. On Feb. 8, Winslow boarded the trolley at the Encanto/62nd Street, approached an 83-year-old Asian American woman and punched her in the head.
Fauci weighed into a heated debate on school reopening, wading where the Biden administration has often not been willing to go.
A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule prohibiting anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
A TikToker has faced intense backlash after she seemingly took part in the "Gorilla Glue" challenge for attention.
BetMGM took a rare big NBA regular-season bet, and it won easily.
"They want their babysitters back." There are growing calls for board members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education to resign after they were caught making light of students still being at home.
An Asian woman standing on a New York City street was violently shoved to the ground and police were searching for the suspect, with a spotlight being put on the case by actor Olivia Munn who said she was a friend of the woman's daughter. The New York Police Department said the 52-year-old woman was outside a bakery on Roosevelt Avenue in the Flushing section of Queens around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect got into a verbal dispute with her and pushed her. Munn said her friend's mom needed 10 stitches in her head.
The Olympic skier and NHL player bought the home last April but called off their engagement in December
In order to dig into what grace is, who gets it and why, Yahoo Life spoke with some experts about Black women, empathy and forgiveness.
In the first trailer for her YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato revealed just how serious her 2018 overdose was Demi Lovato has truly been to hell and back. And when her new four-part docuseries, Dancing With the Devil, hits YouTube, it looks like we’re all going to get an incredibly intimate look into some of the singer’s []
Meet his new girlfriend, model Keeley Hazell.