California school board members caught disparaging parents on accidental Zoom broadcast

The head of a northern California school board has resigned her position after she and several of her fellow trustees were caught making disparaging remarks about district parents during a Zoom meeting that was accidentally broadcast to the public.

"They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back," President Lisa Brizendine said during the Wednesday Zoom meeting of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees, a recording of which was posted to Twitter by NBC News Bay Area reporter Bigad Shabad.

"Are we alone," trustee Kim Beede asked before launching into a tirade: "B----, if you're going to call me out, I'm going to f--- you up."

"Sorry, that's just me!" Beede said as other board members chuckled.

"My brother had a delivery service for medical marijuana and his clientele were parents with their kids at school," trustee Richie Masadas said.

Superintendent Greg Hetrick touted a new technology in a fellow district that curtailed public comments at exactly three minutes' time, after which others chimed in that "we need that" and "good idea."

"Uh-oh," said Beede, when she realized their meeting was open to the public. "We have the meeting open to the public right now."

"Nuh-uh," Brezendine said.

The meeting was then switched to private.

Brezendine resigned her position late Thursday and Hetrick apologized for his statement, according to NBC News Bay Area.

"Last night at the Oakley Union Elementary School District Regular Board Meeting there were unfortunate and truly inappropriate comments made that were heard by many," Hetrick said in the statement cited by the NBC affiliate. "These comments are not typical and more importantly they are not what the community should expect from our school district."

He continued: "The comments made were not in alignment with our Vision and are definitely not what any of us stand for as leaders. I know that we lost trust with the community. I will not make excuses for what happened or why it happened. I am the superintendent. I am responsible and accountable and I am truly sorry for what took place. ... I know that our students deserve better from us."

Beede, Masadas and Brezendine did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment on Friday.

The Oakley Union school is located east of San Francisco and serves around 5,000 students.

In a January 29 letter to district families, Hetrick said to prepare for a continuation of "full remote instruction" for the next few weeks before two more board meetings — Wednesday's as well as another on March 10 for a board discussion "on a plan for return from break."

A petition calling for the resignation of the trustees had gained over 5,000 signatories by Friday afternoon.

"A recall would cost the district money that should be going to the kids. I am asking that the board members to resign immediately due to their egregious behavior," the petition read. "They should no longer represent the parents, teachers, and children in this school district."

Recommended Stories

  • Oakley school board president resigns after disparaging comments

    The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees has resigned and she and other members were caught on video making disparaging comments about parents.

  • Parents want Oakley school board recalled after offensive comments

    "They want their babysitters back." There are growing calls for board members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education to resign after they were caught making light of students still being at home.

  • Biden's offer to work with Republicans faces first real test on Covid relief

    Analysis: The president stressed a willingness to work with Republicans – but some say his outreach has its limits Joe Biden at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on 10 February. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Joe Biden and his team have promised to extend the bipartisan olive branch like no previous administration in a move that on the surface appears to match the new president’s long political history of seeking support from Republicans. Since taking office, the Biden administration has stressed a willingness to work with Republicans on its major initiatives like a Covid relief bill. Behind the scenes, it has initiated a broad push to reach out to as many congressional offices as possible, getting in contact with both former and current Republican lawmakers and their staffs, and hosting a high-visibility meeting between almost a dozen Republican senators and Biden himself. But, it seems that the president’s outreach – perhaps to the relief of the party’s left and observers long used to cynical Republican obstructionism – has its limits when it comes to actual decision-making. Republicans are warning that Biden and his team may not be following up on their promises. They grumble most interactions have been at the staff level. These Republicans say that Biden’s initial flurry of executive orders issued in the earliest days of the president’s new administration suggest an underlying go-it-alone approach. They also say if the Biden administration does pass a Covid relief bill through a legislative maneuver known as reconciliation, it will further send a signal of the real limits of how willing Democrats are to hammer out broad bipartisan deals. And Republicans gripe that Democratic interest in using a Covid relief bill to pass a minimum wage hike is yet another example of how uninterested the party in power is in working with Republicans. “Biden talked about unity. He had that meeting with the 10 but he is being pushed aggressively by his so-called progressives,” the former Mississippi senator Trent Lott, a Republican, said. “His first real test will be what they wind up doing on the Covid package if they don’t agree to come down off the $1.9tn, if they don’t agree to not include things like the $15 minimum wage then it’s not going to be very bipartisan. In fact, it could fail.” Tensions may be brewing but there hasn’t been a major public partisan blow-up yet. Biden regularly talks with Republican lawmakers in person and via phone, a Biden official noted. Some of those interactions are publicly known, including discussions with the senators Rob Portman of Ohio and Susan Collins of Maine. “President Biden ran on a promise to bring Americans together to tackle the challenges facing our country, and in office he’s made clear his willingness to find common ground with Republicans lawmakers to get that done,” the White House spokesman Mike Gwin said in a statement. Republican lawmakers still express openness to talking and working with the Biden administration. After a group of nine Republicans met with Biden to discuss a compromise on a broad Covid relief bill, Collins, one of the most centrist Republicans in Congress, said they hadn’t found a compromise but would keep talking. “I wouldn’t say that we came together on a package tonight. No one expected that in a two-hour meeting,” Collins told reporters after the early February meeting. “But what we did agree to do is to follow up and talk further at the staff level and amongst ourselves and with the president and vice-president on how we can continue to work together on this very important issue.” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris meet with Republican lawmakers, including Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, to discuss a coronavirus relief package. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP There was no ostentatious marching out by the Republicans. No condemnations about how ridiculous the other side was being. The channels were still open. Biden also met with a bipartisan group of senators last week to begin talks on an infrastructure initiative. Earlier this month members of the White House legislative affairs team were scheduled to meet with Senate Republican chiefs of staff during their regular lunch for an off-the-record meet-and-greet, according to three sources with knowledge of the lunch. The White House team warned there might be some scheduling bumps due to legislative events that day and the morning of the meeting the team said they had to cancel and reschedule. Some chiefs of staff read the cancellation as the Biden White House blowing off Republicans. But other officials stressed it was a sincere time conflict and that the appearance would be rescheduled. The legislative team also stressed to Republican officials that they were eager to meet with them. “It’s important that we get people to come and, frankly, I think some of us want to have a constructive relationship with these people,” said one Republican official. The meeting has since been rescheduled. Notably also, Republicans are eager to express their respect for Louisa Terrell, the head of legislative affairs for the White House, and Reema Dodin, a deputy in that office. “I can tell you as far as they’re concerned, they do want to work with us,” the official said. “We’re all sort of a little despondent at watching them steamroll us with this reconciliation but whatever, that’s not what this is about.” Still, both Republican and Democratic officials are pessimistic about major bipartisan agreement in the immediate future. There haven’t been some of the usual – and oftentimes ceremonial – gestures of bipartisanship that normally happen between one administration and leaders of the opposing party. Biden has not had a publicized meeting with the top four Republican and Democratic congressional leaders. The former senator Tom Daschle of South Dakota, who served as the Senate majority leader for Democrats from 2001 to 2003, has urged White House officials to organize one such summit. At the White House’s daily press briefing on Tuesday, the press secretary, Jen Psaki, was asked whether the administration expected it could work with a Republican party as adversarial as it has been in recent years. “The country is looking for action, the country is looking for progress – for solutions – on Covid, on the economy. The package that the president has proposed has the support of almost three-quarters of the public in most polls,” Psaki said. Daschle said it was still early for Biden and he deserved “high marks for his outreach to date”. Daschle added that this is not the same Senate that Biden worked in. “He has relationship-building to do, and reconstructing relationships that he had before with people like Mitch McConnell,” Daschle said. Daschle added that Biden will also need to offer an agenda “that if he wants bipartisan work it’s going to need bipartisan involvement. That’s probably not possible with the first Covid relief package because he has very ambitious aspirations for what that bill should look like. I don’t think it’s likely that he’s going to get Republican support for his aspirations.” He said: “So he has to do decide between a major accomplishment that he’s put so much of his own personal stock into or getting bipartisan buy-in, and I think he’s going to choose the former rather than the latter.”

  • Divides in parent opinion complicate school reopening push

    President Joe Biden is pushing for K-8 schools to fully reopen in his first 100 days. The New York City mother made the decision to keep her six children home in the fall when given the option of some in-person learning, and she’s heard nothing to change her mind about continuing remote learning for the rest of the school year. The reticence of large numbers of parents who are skeptical of schools' ability to keep their children safe complicates reopening plans for districts that also are weighing other factors including resistance of teachers unions and the logistics involved in keeping up social distancing.

  • Something Had To Give, So I Quit My Teaching Job

    I have made the difficult decision, again, to take a break from education to better support my kids and their social emotional needs.

  • Fort Worth and North Texas school, government, other closings continue into next week

    Fort Worth ISD has canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22 and 23, while the district assesses possible weather-related damage to all campuses.

  • Parents react to DPS decision to send students back to school

    Parents have mixed reactions to the Durham Public Schools decision to bring students back to the classroom.

  • Letters to the Editor: Texas learns a cold truth on climate change: All states are in it together

    Maybe this cold snap and energy crisis will lead to Texas accepting the truth that it must join California in fighting climate change.

  • Editorial: Old, not grand: The Republican Party is making the wrong choice in the wake of Donald Trump’s takeover

    Nothing these days upsets the Donald Trump-corrupted Republican Party establishment like flickers of principle. The central committee of North Carolina’s GOP chose Monday to censure Richard Burr for being one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial. That followed a vote Saturday by Louisiana Republicans formally rebuking Sen. Bill ...

  • Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Reveal Dress Carried a "Powerful Message"

    The Carolina Herrera creative director explained that promoting sustainability was top of mind for the duchess.

  • Capitol riot suspect sold footage to CNN and NBC News for $70k

    John Sullivan was arrested in January, 2021, and is facing charges of obstruction of Congress and interfering with police

  • DPS will move forward with in-person learning in March

    Pressed by how quickly a bill that requires schools to provide an in-person learning option, the DPS system plans to move forward with some students returning to in-person learning as soon as mid-March.

  • Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • Hillary blasts Ted Cruz for leaving dog Snowflake behind on Cancun trip

    Parody Twitter account quickly started for Cruz family’s poodle, garnering almost 3,000 followers by Friday afternoon and chiming in with Hillary Clinton

  • Kacey Musgraves is selling a shirt dissing Ted Cruz to raise money for Texas charities

    The country singer announced on Twitter that all of the profits from the shirt will directly support Texans in need.

  • Mom’s remains discovered in California desert after mysterious disappearance, cops say

    Her family reported her missing in June 2020.

  • My married friends only paid me one contribution for gas money after a road trip. Is this the cheapest couple in America?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, This past weekend I went on a road trip with three friends. I am single. Another single friend and a married couple joined us. I offered to drive and agreed to split the cost of gas.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Palm Springs

    From futuristic desert cabins to Frank Sinatra’s midcentury modern home, AD has got you coveredOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Photo of Domino's workers in Texas goes viral: 'Serving you during this crisis'

    The poster, a Domino's employee, called out rude customers who berated staff working during the icy weather in Texas.

  • Man Who Shoved Elderly Asian Woman RELEASED By Police Without Bail, 'Under Supervision'

    The man who was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a 52-year-old Asian woman in Flushing, Queens was released early this morning. Patrick Mateo, 47, was released from custody this morning at around 3 a.m. without bail, according to the Forest Hills Post. Mateo was arrested yesterday on charges of assault and harassment after photos and videos of him assaulting 52-year-old Asian woman, who was waiting in line at a bakery, went viral.