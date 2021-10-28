California school board president curses out concerned parent on hot mic

A school board president in California was caught cursing out a parent expressing concerns about the school's COVID-19 protocols.

Marlys Davidson, the president of Los Alamitos school board, said, "F*** you," during a Tuesday board meeting after parent Lauren Roupoli asked the school board to reject mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for children. That same day, the Food and Drug Administration recommended Pfizer's two-shot coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11.

"I urge you to say, 'No mandates for our children,'" Roupoli said to applause before Davidson's remark. "What side of history are you willing to participate? Leave our children alone. Let them be kids and enjoy one another. Let them breathe again and smile again ... We are vocal because we are our children's biggest advocates."

MINNESOTA SCHOOL BOARD REQUIRES PARENTS TO DISCLOSE PERSONAL INFO TO SPEAK AT MEETING

Davidson apologized for cursing at Roupoli Wednesday, saying members of the public "must be heard with respect” when addressing the Board of Education.

"I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology," Davidson told KTLA.

Roupoli said Davidson "needs to step down" from her position as school board president after showing her "true colors" at the meeting. Others have joined her in asking for Davidson to resign.

Davidson did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Other school administrators are facing resignation calls in the United States as parents and educators clash over COVID-19 protocols, transgender policies, and the teaching of critical race theory, which holds that U.S. institutions are inherently racist, in classrooms.

The superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools, ground zero for the nationwide school controversies, faces calls to resign from parents and at least one school board member. In response to claims that two students were sexually assaulted by a male student in a skirt, Larry Ziegler, the superintendent, declared in June that "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist." The unidentified student was found guilty on all charges earlier this week.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, school, California, Parenting, Education

Original Author: Asher Notheis

Original Location: California school board president curses out concerned parent on hot mic