California school district will not comply with Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, prepared to accept costs

Pilar Arias
·1 min read
A California school district announced Wednesday it will not be adhering to Gov. Gavin Newsom's pending COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a 5-0 vote, the Calaveras Unified School District Board of Trustees decided to "not ‘support, enforce or comply with’" the mandate, FOX40 reports.

GOV. NEWSOM ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA FIRST STATE TO REQUIRE COVID VACCINATIONS FOR K-12 STUDENTS

The decision came during a Tuesday meeting and applies to both students and staff. According to CUSD, they will discuss and possibly make a decision on mask mandates and testing protocols at a later meeting on Nov. 23.

The district previously said it was aware of the possible repercussions, including loss of funding and "other formal actions."

The district's decision to not go along with the mandate comes about a week after U.S. health officials gave the final approval to kid-size vaccination doses for children aged 5 to 11.

COVID-19 VACCINATION AND YOUNG CHILDREN: WHAT TO KNOW

Doctors at Sutter Health recently said the best thing to do is get children vaccinated, and that it’s one way to keep children in school.

Last year, COVID-19-related deaths became one of the top 10 reasons for death among children 5 to 11 years old.

Fox News reached out to Newsom's office for comment but did not immediately get a response.

