California school shooting suspect described as 'quiet' Boy Scout who opened fire on classmates on his 16th birthday

A high-school student opened fire on five other students at Saugus High School in California's Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, leaving two dead and three others injured.

The suspect has been identified as Nathaniel Berhow, the Los Angeles Times and CNN report, citing unnamed law-enforcement sources. He turned 16 on the day of the attack.

His neighbors and friends have largely described Berhow as a quiet, unassuming student who was active in varsity cross-country and his local Boy Scout squad, the Los Angeles Times, CNN, and the Associated Press reported.

Authorities say the suspect shot himself in the head after the attack and is in critical condition at a hospital.

The suspect died on Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing police.

The police have not publicly identified the shooter because he's a minor, the AP said.

A 16-second mass shooting

The shooting, which left two students dead and three others injured, took place at about 7:30 a.m. local time Thursday at Saugus High School in the Santa Clarita Valley, north of Los Angeles.

The gunman then shot himself in the head, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital and died on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

The entire incident took place in just 16 seconds, officials said. Surveillance videos showed the suspect pulling a .45-caliber handgun from his backpack and shooting the students before turning the gun on himself, the Los Angeles Times reported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as saying.

Neither a motive for the shooting nor any relationship between the suspect and victims is clear.

There has been no indication that the suspect had been acting on behalf of a particular ideology or group, the AP reported the police as saying.

A quiet, 'totally normal' Boy Scout and cross-country runner

Multiple people who grew up with the suspect have described him as unassuming and said they did not expect him to be capable of such violence. His friends called him Nathan, CNN reported.

Brooke Risley, a junior at Saugus High who had known the suspect since elementary school, described him to the AP as "naturally smart" and introverted, though open to his close friends. She also said he wasn't bullied, had a girlfriend, and was active in his Boy Scout team.

Detectives interviewed the suspect's girlfriend and his mother at a Santa Clarita police station shortly after the shooting, The New York Times reported, citing Capt. Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.