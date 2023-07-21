California has the second-most feared highway in the US, recent ranking shows
As a California resident, you likely use highways as part of your daily commute. Or if you like taking summer road trips as part of family vacations, highways are probably a part of your planned route.
Whether you travel California highways for business or pleasure — are you traveling on one of the nation’s most feared highways?
In a recent survey conducted by Gunther Mitsubishi, 3,000 regular highway users were asked to rank which routes in each state that they feared the most.
California’s Death Valley Road (Highway 190) ranked second on the list.
About California’s Death Valley Road
Death Valley Road is in Death Valley National Park. This road can experience extreme high temperatures during the summer. The remoteness of the highway makes breakdowns potentially hazardous, according to the Gunther Mitsubishi website.
If you’re planning a summer trip through California and have Death Valley Road listed as one of the highways you will use, you can plan your visit ahead of time using the National Park Service’s website. The website provides alerts and conditions regarding Death Valley Road.
Other feared routes in America
Here’s a list of the top 10 most feared highways in America, according to the survey:
New Mexico: U.S. Route 285
California: Death Valley Road
Texas: U.S. Route 90
Hawaii: Saddle Road
Nevada: U.S. Route 50
Kentucky: Mountain Parkway
South Dakota: U.S. Route 14A
Alaska: Dalton Highway
New York: State Route 17
Mississippi: U.S. Route 49
