California has the second-most feared highway in the US, recent ranking shows

As a California resident, you likely use highways as part of your daily commute. Or if you like taking summer road trips as part of family vacations, highways are probably a part of your planned route.

Whether you travel California highways for business or pleasure — are you traveling on one of the nation’s most feared highways?

In a recent survey conducted by Gunther Mitsubishi, 3,000 regular highway users were asked to rank which routes in each state that they feared the most.

California’s Death Valley Road (Highway 190) ranked second on the list.

About California’s Death Valley Road

Death Valley Road is in Death Valley National Park. This road can experience extreme high temperatures during the summer. The remoteness of the highway makes breakdowns potentially hazardous, according to the Gunther Mitsubishi website.

If you’re planning a summer trip through California and have Death Valley Road listed as one of the highways you will use, you can plan your visit ahead of time using the National Park Service’s website. The website provides alerts and conditions regarding Death Valley Road.

The most current Death Valley road status map from July 12 shows what roads are opened (green) and closed (red). The yellow shows which dirt roads have areas of moderate to severe damage due to summer floods and winter storms, according to the National Park Service website.

Other feared routes in America

Here’s a list of the top 10 most feared highways in America, according to the survey:

New Mexico: U.S. Route 285 California: Death Valley Road Texas: U.S. Route 90 Hawaii: Saddle Road Nevada: U.S. Route 50 Kentucky: Mountain Parkway South Dakota: U.S. Route 14A Alaska: Dalton Highway New York: State Route 17 Mississippi: U.S. Route 49