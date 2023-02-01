California seeks new gun restrictions following shootings

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the I.D.E.S. Portuguese Hall in Half Moon Bay, Calif., with victims' families, local leaders and community members that were impacted by the devastating shootings the day before. (AP Photo/ Aaron Kehoe) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
121
ADAM BEAM
·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns after multiple mass shootings left dozens dead across the state in January, calling for more restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's toughest gun laws.

He endorsed legislation Wednesday that would ban people from carrying concealed guns into churches, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks and all other privately owned businesses that are open to the public. The rule wouldn't apply if the business owner puts up a sign that says concealed guns are allowed.

Democratic state Sen. Anthony Portantino, the bill's author, called that exception “a legal nuance that I think helps it with constitutional muster.”

“This is not window dressing. This is to put a strong bill on the governor's desk to withstand a legal challenge that is sure to come,” Portantino said.

It would also ban anyone younger than 21 from having a permit to carry their gun concealed and would require all permit holders to have more training, including on how to safely store and transport guns.

California and half a dozen other states previously had laws that required people to give a reason if they wanted to carry a concealed gun in public — like citing a direct threat to their public safety.

But a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year struck down those laws, making it easier for people in those states to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

California Democrats tried to pass new rules last year — and they would have succeeded, had it not been for a strategic blunder requiring a two-thirds vote of the Legislature so the bill could take effect immediately. Democrats could not round up enough support, and the bill died.

“That's not going to happen this year,” Newsom said. “I will be signing this legislation.”

Newsom and legislative Democrats vowed to double down on passing a new law this year. Their cause came with renewed urgency, after mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay left 18 people dead and 10 others wounded. In total, the state had six mass shootings in January and at least 29 people were killed.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I will be signing’: Gavin Newsom backs California Democratic push to limit concealed carry guns

    California leaders are making a second attempt to shore up the state’s concealed carry law after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down key provisions.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom Fires Back At Sen. John Cornyn's Gun Tweet With A Blunt Fact-Check

    The California Democrat hit back after the Texas Republican seemed to imply that gun laws don't work.

  • California state Sen. Portantino announces new gun control measure

    California state Sen. Anthony Portantino talks about setting the age for a concealed carry permit to 21.

  • Florida lawmakers weigh getting rid of licenses to conceal carry firearms

    Currently, licenses are required in Florida for concealed carry. The process includes several steps such as a criminal background check.

  • Is California inflation relief taxed? Recipients ‘in limbo’ as they wait on IRS answer

    Several readers asked The Bee if they needed to claim the Middle Class Tax Refund on their tax returns.

  • U.S. population center on track to shift due south, and not westward, for first time in history

    Experts aren't sure at this point whether the recent pull toward the South is a short-term change spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic or a long-term trend, or even what impact it will have on the reallocation of political power through redistricting after the 2030 census.

  • Democratic voters cheer on gas stove ban: poll

    Most Democratic voters said they would support a ban on natural gas hookups, an action that would effectively ban gas stoves, after the Biden administration floated such a ban.

  • Court blocks New Jersey law that allows state to sue gun industry

    A federal judge on Tuesday blocked a New Jersey law authorizing the state's attorney general to sue gun manufacturers and sellers for endangering public safety, finding it ran afoul of a federal law protecting the gun industry from such claims. The preliminary order by U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, means the law cannot be enforced while the judge considers a legal challenge by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), a gun industry group. It comes a day after a different judge struck down parts of a separate gun control measure in the state.

  • Trump-Backed Dream of a Venezuela Coup Dies With Maduro Gaining Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Juan Guaidó was feted like a rock star when he emerged as the fresh-faced leader of Venezuela's opposition. He met world leaders at Davos, received a standing ovation at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and led protests in Caracas that drew thousands of supporters screaming his name.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classif

  • Google has the next move as Microsoft embraces OpenAI buzz

    Before the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT was unleashed into the world, the novelist Robin Sloan was testing a similar AI writing assistant built by researchers at Google. It didn’t take long for Sloan, author of the bestseller “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore,” to realize that the technology was of little use to him. “A lot of the state-of-the-art AI right now is impressive enough to really raise your expectations and make you think, ‘Wow, I’m dealing with something really, really capable,’” Sloan said.

  • Biden Wants Slash What He Calls Credit-Card 'Junk Fees'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;announced efforts to slash billions in credit-card late fees and called on Congress to open up mobile app stores to greater competition. Biden calls them "junk fees" and says the late fees cost consumers $9 billion a year. He spoke at the White House. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Florida lawmakers unveil so-called ‘constitutional carry’ bill

    A new bill announced in the State Capitol Monday morning would allow for lawful gun owners to carry concealed firearms in public without a concealed carry permit in Florida.

  • Video shows moment shots fired in downtown Pittsburgh, no injuries reported

    Surveillance video shows the chaotic moments gunshots were fired at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Smithfield Street around 1 a.m.

  • New gun legislation announced in California

    Following a slew of mass shootings in California over the last month, California Gov. Newsom and other political leaders are announcing on Wednesday new efforts to advance critical gun safety legislation.

  • Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill

    More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.

  • MAGA crybabies at the Capitol want to break up Maricopa County (again)

    Team MAGA continues its retribution tour, proposing to divide Maricopa County into four pieces and divide you from the money in your wallet.

  • Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday showcased a $292 million mega grant that will be used to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a broader effort to draw a contrast between his economic vision and that of Republicans. The Democratic president's trip to New York City on Tuesday came on the heels of his stop Monday in Baltimore to highlight the replacement of an aging rail tunnel there, where he pledged that government spending on infrastructure will boost economic growth and create blue-collar jobs. The New York stop also gave Biden a chance to highlight his administration jumpstarting a project that languished during President Donald Trump's time in office.

  • Jason Segal, Brett Goldstein: 'Shrinking' series 'a journey from darkness to light'

    ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein to discuss their new Apple TV+ comedy series "Shrinking" which takes on serious topics like mental health.

  • Deutsche Bank Settlement on Epstein Oversight to Be Approved

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge said he would approve Deutsche Bank AG’s $26.3 million settlement of a lawsuit that accused the bank of misleading investors about how thoroughly it vetted clients, including Jeffrey Epstein and Russian tycoons.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPutin’s War in Ukraine Pushes Ex-Soviet States Toward New AlliesMi

  • SoCalGas says skyrocketing gas bills will drop significantly in February

    SoCalGas said that lower bills may be coming as soon as next month as politicians try to lessen the impact of skyrocketing natural gas prices.