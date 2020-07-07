California seemed to do everything right. So why are COVID-19 cases surging?

Recent orders by California’s governor to halt indoor dining in many counties may not impact the Blue Plate Oysterette much. At the Santa Monica seafood eatery, diners lately have been ordering their oysters or king crab legs at an outdoor counter – housed in a vintage VW bus – and feasting at sidewalk tables or across the street overlooking the cliff-side promenade.

Nonetheless, owner Jen Rush has sharp views about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to close indoor spaces such as restaurants, museums, and movie theaters for at least three weeks because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. Add to that beach closures over the July Fourth holiday weekend.

“They should never have opened up,” says Ms. Rush, complaining that authorities moved too quickly between phased reopenings. She notes that on a recent drive to the restaurant, only about a third of pedestrians on Ocean Avenue were wearing masks. The “yo-yo” orders – from full closure, to takeout only, to indoor dining with social distancing, then back to outdoor service – make running a business “very difficult,” she says.

When the novel coronavirus hit the United States earlier this year, California was held up as a model of response. It was the first state to go into lockdown, on March 19, and it never experienced the heavy death toll of New York. But a recent resurgence of the virus has caused the state’s Democratic governor to reimpose restrictions – and undercuts the narrative that the spikes in several Republican-led states can largely be chalked up to “bad behavior” by their leaders, says Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

As in other places, Californians were “a little bit cavalier and careless” after opening up, says Dr. Wachter. The virus doesn’t care if a state has had a couple of good months if people then let their guard down, he observes.

Still, he believes that because of what California has done right, it will be able to get things under control faster than other states. “Yes, we’re having a surge, but there will be fewer people that die here per capita than in states that have been less responsible,” he says, adding, “It’s not at the crisis level you see in Houston or Phoenix.”

Five states in addition to California are currently backtracking on reopening because of a surge in new cases – Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan, according to the New York Times tracker. Thirteen other states are pausing their openings, while new cases nationwide could rise to 100,000 a day, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress last week. The U.S. leads the world in cases as well as deaths from COVID-19 – with the nation’s death toll now at more than 130,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A microcosm of the nation

With 40 million people, California is the most populous state and a microcosm of the nation. It has every kind of industry, ranging from tech to agriculture. It has extreme wealth and poverty. Its geography spans rural and urban, coastal and inland, and the state is home to an ethnically and racially diverse population. As such, many of the nation’s challenges with the virus are mirrored here.

California has seen, for instance, numerous outbreaks in confined facilities such as nursing homes and jails. In Marin County, roughly a third of the inmates at San Quentin State Prison have tested positive since a May transfer of hundreds of inmates from another prison that had been battling the virus. Six people have died. The top medical officer for the state correction facilities was replaced on Monday.

Last week, the state’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, characterized some of the causes of the surge throughout the state. Family gatherings in Sacramento County, where guidelines were not followed, likely led to outbreaks in families, which led to a rise in cases and a more than 40% rise in hospitalizations in three days, he said.

Rural Imperial County, which borders Mexico and Arizona, has the highest rate of positive tests in the state and has had to send hundreds of patients elsewhere because its health care facilities are overwhelmed. Some cases have been linked to cross-border traffic in a county where most of the population is Latino and many are migrant farmers. In California, as in the nation, the virus is disproportionately affecting people of color.