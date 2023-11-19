California Senate candidates seek Democrats' favor amid convention disrupted by cease-fire chants

TechCrunch

On Friday, the board of OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT and other viral AI-powered hits, did something unexpected but seemingly well within its right: removed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. On Saturday evening, just over 24 hours after the OpenAI board unceremoniously announced that Altman would be replaced by Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, on a temporary basis, multiple publications published reports suggesting that the OpenAI board was in talks to have Altman return at the helm. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI partner, was reportedly "furious" to learn of Altman's departure "minutes" after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman -- and pledged to support him -- as OpenAI backers recruit Microsoft's aid in exerting pressure on the board to reverse course.