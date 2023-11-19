California Senate candidates seek Democrats' favor amid convention disrupted by cease-fire chants
California's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates tried to out-progressive each other during the state party convention on Saturday in search of a formal endorsement ahead of the March primary. U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, as well as former tech executive Lexi Reese all pleaded for votes from hundreds of party delegates at the California Democratic Party's endorsing convention. They are all vying for the seat now held by Sen. Laphonza Butler, who was appointed when longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein died in September. Butler is not running for the seat and will step down when her term expires in early 2025. Eytan Wallace reports on Nov. 18, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/california-politics/ap-california-democrats-meet-to-consider-endorsement-in-us-senate-race-ahead-of-march-primary/