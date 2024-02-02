California Senate race poll: Garvey, Porter deadlocked for second place behind Schiff

As primary ballots hit mailboxes across the state, a Republican upset in California's U.S. Senate race could be in the making, as recent polling shows Democratic Rep. Katie Porter struggling to hold on to second place against Republican Steve Garvey.

The University of Southern California poll released Thursday describes a "deadlocked" race for second, with Porter and Garvey at 15%, while Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff maintains a comfortable 10-point lead. Democratic Rep. and former Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee continues to trail her three opponents at 7%, mirroring January polling figures.

The numbers are the latest indication that Porter's campaign, once considered a shoo-in for second against Schiff, is threatened by former baseball star and political newcomer Garvey.

Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee (from left) during a U.S. Senate candidate forum hosted by the National Union of Health Care Workers in Los Angeles on Oct. 8, 2023.

A major wildcard remains the state's undecided voters, estimated by USC researchers to be 29%, with more than a third of Republicans undecided, which could spell trouble for Garvey if he fails to consolidate voters. In contrast, an estimated 19% of Democrats have yet to line up behind a candidate, and 42% of voters without party affiliation are uncommitted. Along with undecideds, the state's two largest race and ethnic groups—Asian Americans and Latinos—hold the ability to swing support among the four candidates as well. Among these groups, 37% of Asian American likely voters and 31% of Latino likely voters are undecided, according to the poll's researchers.

“This poll shows the California Senate race is a nail-biter for second place,” USC professor Christian Grose said in a news release. “Who places second could turn on how Asian American and Latino voters choose to cast votes, as these two groups are more undecided than non-Hispanic white voters and Black voters.”

The USC poll, conducted in partnership with California State University Long Beach and Cal Poly Pomona, surveyed survey more than 1,400 likely voter and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California Senate race poll: Garvey, Porter deadlocked for second place