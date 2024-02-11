California Senate race: What's at stake in second debate Monday

Candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and former baseball player Steve Garvey, stand on stage during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles.

California's top four candidates in the race for U.S. Senate are due to take the stage once again Monday night. It will be the second debate for Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, Barbara Lee and Republican Steve Garvey, but the first since California voters received their mail-in ballots, shifting the race into a sprint to March 5.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is sponsoring the debate, which will air 7 p.m. PST on its California channels and expected to last until 8 p.m. Inside California Politics hosts Frank Buckley and Nikki Laurenzo will moderate the debate, from the San Francisco studio of KRON-TV.

What is at stake: Heated race for second place

The primary evolved into a heated race for second place in recent weeks, with a Garvey-Porter faceoff likely to dominate debate stage interactions Monday. Frontrunner Schiff has held on to a comfortable lead in polls while the race's sole Republican candidate, Garvey, surged in popularity among GOP voters, assisted by wide name recognition as one of the state's most famed baseball stars.

Recent polling from the University of Southern California describes a "deadlocked" race for second, with Porter and Garvey at 15%, with Schiff maintaining a 10-point lead over the two. Democratic Rep. and former Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee continues to trail her three opponents at 7%, mirroring January polling figures.

The numbers are the latest indication that Porter's campaign, once considered a favorite for a Democrat-Democrat showdown with Schiff, is threatened by political newcomer Garvey.

Garvey's recent success, though not expected to push him over the finish line come November, has become a point of tension between Porter and Schiff, with the congresswoman accusing Schiff of elevating Garvey's profile in order to minimize the chance of a competitive Porter-Schiff race.

Though polling indicates a wide lead for Schiff and shaky ground for Porter, the state's estimated 29% of undecided voters have the power to move the needle in the run-up to primaries. More than a third of Republicans are undecided, USC pollsters say, which could also spell trouble for Garvey if he fails to rally more GOP voters. In contrast, an estimated 19% of Democrats have yet to line up behind a candidate, and 42% of voters without party affiliation are also uncommitted.

How to watch the California Senate debate

The debate is Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. PST, and will air across Nexstar Media's stations and platforms, and stream live online at kron4.com and on the KRON 4 app.

Stations include KTLA in Los Angeles, KTXL in Sacramento, KSEE in Fresno, KGET in Bakersfield, KSPS in Palm Springs, KION in Monterey-Salinas and KHSL in Chico-Redding. More details on where to watch are available on KRON-TV's website, www.kron4.com.

A third debate slated for Feb. 20, organized by NBC4 and Telemundo 52, will broadcast from Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Kathryn Palmer is the California 2024 Elections Fellow for USA TODAY. Reach her at kapalmer@gannett.com and follow her on X @KathrynPlmr.

