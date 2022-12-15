California serial killer Franc Cano gets life sentence for raping, murdering 4 women

A California sex offender charged with raping and murdering four women in 2013 and 2014 pleaded guilty to the crimes Thursday.

Franc Cano, 36, was sentenced to life in prison without parole, the Orange County Register reported.

Cano and his friend, Steven Gordon, kidnapped, raped and killed Kianna Jackson, 20; Josephine Vargas, 34; Martha Anaya, 28; and Jarrae Estepp, 21, nearly a decade ago. Gordon was sentenced to death in 2017.

At his own trial, Gordon represented himself and at one point told the jury, “If you kill four people like this in cold blood, you deserve to die.”

Cano and Gordon targeted vulnerable women working as prostitutes in Santa Ana and Anaheim. After picking up their victims, they would bring them to a business park in Anaheim, sexually assault them, kill them and dump their bodies in trash cans, police said.

Gordon claimed that Cano strangled the women to death and he helped dispose of their remains. He also claimed they killed a fifth woman, identified by police as 19-year-old Sable Pickett, but they were never charged with her death.

Of all the victims, only Estepp’s body was found. Police began investigating when her remains were discovered at an Anaheim recycling plant in March 2014, and Gordon and Cano were arrested one month later.

The duo were able to commit the crimes despite wearing GPS monitors for previous sex offender convictions.