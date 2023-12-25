California sex offender arrested again on new child porn charges

Local and federal law enforcement agents are asking for help in identifying more victims of a convicted sex offender who was arrested again for exploiting minors online.

Edgar Carrizalez, 30, was arrested in a multi-agency raid on his Fontana home in early August, according to Fontana Police.

“Carrizalez was caught using various online platforms to contact minors, seeking illicit photos,” police said.

Edgar Carrizalez

Multiple electronic devices were seized which, according to police, confirmed that he was exploiting children.

To date, 19 victims have been identified across the country but police believe there are more who have not yet been identified or have come forward voluntarily.

6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on the wrong flight

Police say Carrilez, who was on parole from a previous child pornography case, used various social media platforms to contact children, including:

🎮 Roblox: chilldaadee, chilldade2, chilldadee

🕺 TikTok: chillgmax5c, ejamesalonso27

📧 Gmail: chilldaadee2@gmail.com, chilldaadee@gmail.com, dragon876b@gmail.com

💬 Discord: chilldaadee

🐦 Twitter: JJ chillda

📱 Telegram: James A, 909-507-3097

💥 Mega: James A, chilldaadee@gmail.com

🥤 Soda: James – 655205063 (James 13)

🤩 Wink: James – 615179611

👻 Snapchat: chilldaadee, jj, jjdaddy90, jjmoandaddee, daadeej45

💰 Cash App: $james45pp (909-201-5605), $jameshere4

💳 Venmo: @jameshere4

📲 WhatsApp: 909-507-3097

📸 Instagram: chilldaadee

👍 Likee: 1000096529

Anyone who has had contact with Carrizalez or has information about this case is urged to contact the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at fontanapdicac@fontanaca.gov.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.