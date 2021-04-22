California shelter opens to immigrant children from border

  • a sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)
  • A minivan enters the loading dock area of the Long Beach Convention Center, in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, April 22, 2021, where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • A man strolls past the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Bonnie Preston, acting regional director for HHS region 9 speaks to city officials before they tour the Long Beach Convention Center where migrant children found at the border without a parent will be temporarily housed, in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive today. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)
  • A sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)
  • Site leader Alex Sanchez speaking to city officials before they tour the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)
1 / 6

Migrant Children-Convention Center

a sleeping area set up inside exhibit hall B of the Long Beach Convention Center, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., where migrant children found at the U.S.-Mexico border without a parent will be temporarily housed. The beds are in pods of 30. The center is able to house up to 1,000 children and the first children are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon. (Brittany Murray/The Orange County Register via AP, Pool)
AMY TAXIN
·3 min read

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A federal emergency shelter in California is starting to receive immigrant children from border facilities in what advocates hope will be an improvement in their care.

As many as 150 children were expected Thursday at the Long Beach Convention Center at the latest in a series of sites set up across the country following a rise in the number of immigrant children stopped alone on the Mexico border, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

After border facilities grew crowded with children who said they had not been given showers for days, the department started opening large-scale temporary shelters to house these minors until they can be released to relatives who can care for them in the U.S.

The center in Long Beach is expected to be able to hold up to 1,000 children. Officials were given a tour of the site, which had books, stuffed animals and backpacks laid out on cots and butterfly decorations displayed on the walls. There was a recreation area with soccer nets, board games and large screens to watch movies.

Children will receive three or four hours of daily classroom time and get to play outdoors. They are expected to be released to family on average in a week to 10 days, Mayor Robert Garcia said. He added that he was told by federal officials that the site could prove to be a model for how to make the shelters as welcoming as possible.

“It looks like a place where children can be,” Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, told reporters after the tour.

With more than 20,000 immigrant children currently in government custody, U.S. officials have been scrambling to open such facilities.

The government failed to prepare for an increase in mostly Central American children traveling alone as President Joe Biden ended some of his predecessor's hardline immigration policies. The Biden administration decided against quickly expelling unaccompanied minors from the country as the Trump administration had done for eight months.

Children are initially taken to border facilities that aren't equipped to house them for long periods of time. From there, they are being sent to these shelters while case workers assess which relatives are suitable to take them.

The minors will then go through immigration court proceedings to see whether they are eligible to stay in the U.S. or must return to their home countries.

The site in Long Beach is being operated by DRC, a disaster management company, and expected to mostly house girls, said Bonnie Preston, acting regional director for Health and Human Services. She said she could not immediately say how much it would cost to operate the site.

“We're really in an emergency situation," she said. "The budgets are, you know, rolling out as we see what the need is, and the budget will meet the need to keep the children safe.”

Lindsay Toczylowski​​, executive director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center, said she was pleased the shelter had already been equipped with workspace for attorneys to come in and meet with children to explain how the U.S. immigration system works and discuss their legal cases. She said it was clear efforts were taken to make the large site feel comfortable for children, but hopefully they will only be there a very short time.

“This will be a safe place for kids to be, but it should be temporary,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden plan on climate could be source of job creation for Black America

    Exclusive: As President Joe Biden returns to the world stage on climate, his policy proposals could provide a pathway for Black Americans to gain back financial ground lost during the pandemic. On Earth Day, President Joe Biden led the charge on the first Global Climate Summit of his presidency. Former Secretary of State John Kerry is the designated point person for the U.S. participation.

  • David Cameron repeatedly lobbied Bank of England for coronavirus cash

    David Cameron repeatedly lobbied the Bank of England to help grant Greensill Capital access to a state-backed coronavirus support scheme, newly released documents reveal. The former prime minister complained in one email about the “incredibly frustrating” situation as the company was rejected access to the financial support by the Treasury. The 24 pages of documents, released under Freedom of Information laws, included emails Mr Cameron sent in March and April 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic escalated. The messages raise fresh questions about whether Mr Cameron, who left Number 10 four years earlier, was granted better access than others because of his political connections. Some are signed off “DC”, for David Cameron, and indicate he had a prior working relationship with at least one figure he was attempting to persuade. They also shed light on the full scale of Mr Cameron’s lobbying on behalf of Greensill, a company that he began working for as an adviser after leaving politics.

  • Kansas Gov. Kelly vetoes GOP attempt to ban transgender athletes from girls sports

    Lawmakers could override her veto when they return in May.

  • Supreme Court OKs life in prison without parole for some juveniles convicted of murder

    With liberals dissenting, the Supreme Court makes it easier for juveniles convicted of murder to get life in prison without parole.

  • Shelter for migrant children opens in Long Beach, CA

    A new emergency federal shelter in California is starting to receive immigrant children from border facilities. About 150 children were expected Thursday at the facility in the Long Beach Convention Center. (April 22)

  • Florida lawmaker addresses the immigrant border crisis

    Representative Carlos A. Gimenez discusses his recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his meeting with President Biden to discuss a bipartisan infrastructure plan.

  • Del Rio sector chief: Migrant smuggling cases surging in region

    Chief Border Patrol agent Austin Skero discusses the immigration crisis at the southern border on 'Your World'

  • Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue has to 'learn to breathe and walk again' after being shot

    Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue took to social media Thursday to share he was the victim of a shooting and is on the "road to recovery."

  • Proctorio sued for using DMCA to take down a student's critical tweets

    A university student is suing exam proctoring software maker Proctorio to "quash a campaign of harassment" against critics of the company, including an accusation that the company misused copyright laws to remove his tweets that were critical of the software. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, which filed the lawsuit this week on behalf of Miami University student Erik Johnson, who also does security research on the side, accused Proctorio of having "exploited the DMCA to undermine Johnson’s commentary." Twitter hid three of Johnson's tweets after Proctorio filed a copyright takedown notice under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, or DMCA, alleging that three of Johnson's tweets violated the company's copyright.

  • At Basis Set Ventures, merging venture capital and software development yields a $165 million new fund

    When Xuezhao Lan first formed Basis Set Ventures, the goal was to leverage technology to give venture capital investing super powers. From the earliest days, when Lan hired former TechCrunch reporter John Mannes, and then built out the team with the data scientist Rachel Wong, former Upfront Ventures partner Chang Xu and former Opendoor vice president of growth Sheila Vashee, the focus was as much on technology products as it was on dollar investments and advisory services. Together with Niniane Wang, a former advisor who now serves as the firm's chief technology officer, Basis Set grounded its decisions in the technical bona fides of Lan's firm.

  • Cornyn and Sinema introduce bipartisan immigration bill

    With their bill, Senators Sinema and Cornyn aim to help manage the flow of migrants at the southern border and ensure migrants are treated humanely.

  • E-commerce tracking platform AfterShip raises $66M led by Tiger Global

    AfterShip launched in 2012 to help online sellers track packages across different carriers, but since then it has built a suite of data analytics tools covering almost every step of the shopping experience, from email marketing to customer retention. The Hong Kong-headquartered startup announced today it has raised a $66 million Series B led by Tiger Global, with participation from Hillhouse Capital’s GL Ventures. Co-founder Andrew Chan told TechCrunch that the company has been profitable since its launch and grew mainly through word-of-mouth referrals and partnerships, like a Shopify integration, that boosted its profile.

  • SOSV's burgeoning climate portfolio is worth nearly $6 billion as planetary health bets pay off

    The burgeoning climate-focused portfolio from early-stage investor SOSV Investments has managed to raise nearly $2 billion in follow-on financing since the startup companies graduated from the investment firm's various accelerator programs. Ahead of Earth Day this year, the early-stage investor responsible for a series of accelerators including HAX, IndieBio, Chinaccelerator and Food Labs, tallied up the results of the $89 million the firm has committed to these companies and the results were impressive -- especially considering the average age of a company in the portfolio is only four years old.

  • Scoop: Hotels back out of housing migrant families

    At the last minute, four hotels in Texas and Arizona backed out of agreements to house around 600 migrant family members amid growing border-crossing numbers and swirling political debates over immigration, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The nonprofit Endeavors has already secured new hotels to fulfill its $87 million contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Still, the last-minute changes underscore the logistical and political hurdles to finding space for the increasing numbers of migrant families and children illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThree hotels under the Endeavors contract started housing migrant families earlier this month. The accommodations are expected to hold roughly 600 migrants altogether. A Woodspring Suites, a Hampton Inn by Hilton, a Microtel by Wyndham and a Best Western were slated to open up more space for migrant families starting April 30, but backed out and now the deadline has been pushed back, according to sources familiar with the situation.Endeavors told Axios that it has been able to secure three alternative hotel sites, but did not provide further details.The big picture: In addition to the $87 million contract with ICE, Endeavors also signed a contract with a Department of Health and Human Services agency to help house unaccompanied minors, which is worth up to $530 million, as Axios first reported.The Texas nonprofit hired a Biden transition official shortly before the non-bid contracts were signed.What they're saying: “The families that come into ICE custody will be housed in a manner consistent with legal requirements for the safety and well-being of children and their parents or guardians," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement when asked for comment.The spokesperson added that families are generally in custody less than 72 hours for processing and settling on conditions for their release. An Endeavors spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.This isn't the first time hotels have been caught in a political firestorm for holding migrants.Just last year, the Trump administration used several hotels owned by Hilton, Marriott and Choice Hotels International for hundreds of unaccompanied minors before they were expelled back to their home countries under a coronavirus-related public health order, as the AP then reported.Hilton released a statement following early reports in 2020 saying they "expect all Hilton properties to reject business" that would use a hotel for detention.Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information provided by Endeavors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Forerunner's Eurie Kim will share why she invested in Oura on Extra Crunch Live

    The health and fitness tracking ring has been used in a number of studies around COVID-19 and been worn by NBA and WNBA players to help prevent outbreaks in the league. Oura has raised nearly $50 million from investors including Lifeline Ventures, Bold Capital Partners and Forerunner. Kim is herself a former entrepreneur and joined Forerunner in 2012.

  • Fact Check: Military-funded sensor can help detect COVID-19, but it's not a microchip

    A sensor developed jointly by a Pentagon agency and a private company can analyze the biomolecules present in a body to detect early illness symptoms.

  • Biden’s top scientist met Jeffrey Epstein twice. It’s now complicating his confirmation.

    Eric Lander is the last of the Cabinet nominees who hasn’t been confirmed. His time at Harvard, where he met the convicted sex offender, is part of the reason why.

  • 130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead off Libyan coast

    More than 100 Europe-bound migrants are feared dead in a boat wreck off Libya, independent rescue groups and the U.N. migration agency said, as attempts to cross the Mediterranean increase during the warmer months. Humanitarian organizations have accused the Libyan coast guard and European authorities of failing to meet their responsibilities to save lives. A Libyan coast guard official told The Associated Press that the guard searched for the boat but could not find it with its limited resources.

  • Justice Dept. now expects to charge more than 500 in Capitol riot probe

    Department lawyers have described the sprawling investigation as one of the largest in American history.

  • Gov. Laura Kelly rejects measure allowing 18-year-olds to carry concealed guns in KS

    The bill would have expanded the number of students eligible to carry guns on campuses.