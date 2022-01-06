California sheriff's office recruit ID'd after shot dead along Oakland freeway

A California sheriff’s department recruit who was killed in an Oakland freeway shooting Tuesday has been identified, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

David Nguyen, 28, was off duty when he was shot while driving home from the academy, authorities said. He was set to graduate in February.

Investigators haven’t concluded if Nguyen was the target of the shooting.

"I don't understand why someone would choose to use their weapon, probably over nothing," Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. J.D. Nelson told FOX 2 of the Bay Area. He called Nguyen "well-liked" and "highly motivated."

Nguyen's family and girlfriend were "distraught" over his killing, FOX 2 reported.

After Nguyen was shot near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Toll Plaza, his vehicle crashed into a guardrail. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to FOX 2.

"In Loving Memory of Recruit David V. Nguyen of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office 172nd Academy," the sheriff’s office wrote in a Twitter post along with photos of Nguyen.

Later Tuesday, personnel from the sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol lined up and saluted his flag-draped casket as it was loaded into a coroner’s van at an Oakland hospital.

"Our Deputies have just loaded the body of our young police academy recruit for a law enforcement procession from Highland Hospital to our Coroner’s Bureau," the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement posted with video to Twitter on Tuesday. "We are heartbroken and disturbed by this senseless act of gun violence."

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents the Bay Area, tweeted Wednesday, "God bless this @ACSOSheriffs recruit, murdered last night near the Bay Bridge. Peace to his family. And hopefully the thunder of justice comes soon to his killer."

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.