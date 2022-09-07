California sheriff’s deputy on the run after allegedly fatally shooting two people

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is armed and on the run after allegedly shooting dead two people, according to authorities.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy Devin Williams Jr, 24, has been identified by police as the alleged gunman who shot a male and female victim in Dublin, California.

The suspect, who owns a home in Stockton, is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Dublin Police Services Capt. Nate Schmidt.

“This is an ongoing investigation while we continue to conduct interviews and process evidence. We ask the public to contact the Dublin Police with any additional information which may assist with this investigation,” Capt. Schmidt told The Pleasanton Weekly.

Police say that officers responded to a 911 call in the early hours of Wednesday reporting a shooting. When they arrived they found that the victims had suffered gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were called but the victims, who have not been named, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that witnesses identified Deputy Williams as the alleged shooter.

Police say the suspect could be driving either a grey, 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate number 6MEA916 or a 2015 Hyundai with license plate number 9BMB449.

“Anyone seeing Williams, Jr. or his vehicles are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact him,” added Capt. Schmidt.