California sheriff's deputy a suspect in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities said they are seeking a Northern California sheriff's deputy in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday. He remained at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials said they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday and drove away. Both victims, whose names were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to a home in Dublin — a city in the East Bay about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco — around 12:45 a.m. The 911 caller said two people had been shot inside the residence and the suspect had fled in a vehicle.

Witnesses identified the gunman as Williams, 24, of Stockton. The sheriff's office said he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Williams is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2015 Hyundai. Both have California license plates.

Dublin police, who called the slayings a “horrific crime” on Twitter, said Williams is no longer believed to be in the area of the shooting. Anyone who spots Williams is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

Other details were not immediately available. Authorities have planned a late morning news conference to discuss the case.

The Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of Alameda County, the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.