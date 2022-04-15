California shoe store owner accused of opening fire on shoplifters, wounding 9-year-old waiting for photo with mall Easter bunny

The shoe store owner accused of unleashing gunfire on a group of shoplifters, which instead struck a 9-year-old girl, will be extradited back to California.

The young victim, identified by family as Ava Chruniak, was waiting to get her picture taken with the Easter bunny when violence broke out inside the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday. Her grandmother, Robin Moraga-Saldarelli said the girl was left with three gunshot wounds, including two in her arm.

According to officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Marqel Cockrell — the 20-year-old co-owner of a shop called Sole Addicts — opened fire around 6:30 p.m. Just moments earlier, he chased a pair of thieves form his store, police said.

Ava and her family hid in a nearby store in wake of the shooting while Cockrell fled the scene. He was captured around 9 p.m. by the Nevada Highway patrol, about three hours away from the scene of the shooting.

During his initial court appearance on Thursday, Cockrell waived his extradition and was ordered to return to California to face charges, according to KLAS. He’s currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

“I will never forgive him,” Ava told KCBS. “What he did to me is not okay. No one should have a gun in the mall.”

Ava was airlifted to a nearby hospital following the gunfire. She was released on Thursday.