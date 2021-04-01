California shooting leaves 4 dead, including a child
Four people, including one child, were killed in a shooting in the city of Orange on March 31, police said in a press conference.Orange Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired at a building complex on W. Lincoln Ave at 5:30 pm on Wednesday.In a video upload to Twitter by The Hornet, police vehicles and officers can be seen at the scene, which has been cordoned off.Officials said the situation has been stabilized and there was “no threat to the public”. Credit: The Hornet via Storyful
Orange, California, police said Thursday that the gunman who killed four people — including a 9-year-old boy — and wounded another person at a business complex on Wednesday night knew the victims either through professional or personal relationships, according to AP.The big picture: The incident in Orange was the third mass shooting in the United States in just over two weeks, following a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which killed eight people and another in Boulder, Colorado that ended with 10 people dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: Police said the suspect, 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, was also wounded during the shooting and was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, though it is unclear if his injury was self-inflicted or if he was shot by police.Police said Gonzalez had locked the gates to the business complex from the inside prior to the shooting, forcing responding officers to engage him from outside the building.The fifth victim, a woman, was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to AP.What they're saying: "The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims," Orange Police spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said in a news conference Thursday, according to CNN."This was not a random act of violence," she added.Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Wednesday, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Police in Orange have not indicated a reason behind the shooting or identified the gunman they injured. A California office building in Orange is the site of the third mass shooting in the U.S. in just over two weeks. The office building has several varying businesses, including a mental health counseling service, an insurance agency, legal services firm and a phone repair store.
A child was among four people killed in a shooting at an office building in Orange, Southern California, on Wednesday evening, authorities said.Details: A female patient and the male suspect were both in critical condition at a local hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting, Orange Police Department Lt. Jennifer Amat said at a briefing late Wednesday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeToday at 5:30pm, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. Officers arrived...Posted by Orange Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021Amat said earlier that when police arrived at the two-story building on Lincoln Avenue about 5:30p.m. shots were being fired, and then an "officer-involved shooting occurred."The suspect was transported to the hospital in police custody, but Amat could not confirm whether his gunshot wound was self-inflicted.She said police were still investigating the incident and could not immediately provide further details on the victims or the suspect.For the record: The tragedy in Orange, some 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, is the third mass shooting to hit the U.S. in the past 15 days.On March 16, eight people, including six Asian women, were killed at a spa in Atlanta, Georgia.On March 22, 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.What they're saying: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight."Rep. Katie Porter tweeted. "I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more."Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
