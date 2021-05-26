California shooting leaves 'multiple' dead at San Jose rail yard; suspect deceased: authorities

A shooting near a rail yard in San Jose, California early Wednesday resulted in "multiple fatalities" and the suspected gunman is now dead, a Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries yet. No motive is known for the shooting at this time.

Deputies were on the scene before 7 a.m. local time for "an active shooter investigation" in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. San Jose Police also responded to the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street.

The sheriff's office tweeted an update before 8:30 a.m. local time that the "shooter is down." Mercury News first reported that "multiple" people are dead as a result of the incident.

Mayor Sam Licardo wrote on Twitter that the shooting happened at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility and that several people were being treated, as "the situation is still being assessed."

"The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated," he said. "I will update as more information becomes available."

The rail yard is located by sheriff’s headquarters, just two blocks from county buildings, main jail and courthouse.

Authorities warned the public to stay away from the area.

"This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation," San Jose police wrote earlier on Twitter.

At the same time of the shooting, two fires were burning nearby in San Jose, Fox 2 KTVU reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.