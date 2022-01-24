hapabapa / iStock.com

California’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, known as CalFresh, is the largest food program in California and is federally mandated and state-supervised and country-operated. The amount of benefits a household receives is dependent on household size, countable income and monthly expenses like rent and utilities.

See: Claiming Social Security, SNAP and Medicare Is Now Easier Thanks To Executive Order — What’s Changing?

Find: SNAP Schedule 2022: When Will January Benefits Arrive in the New Year?

The program issues monthly benefits on an EBT card, similar to other states.

Through CalFresh EBT cards, food can be purchased at any grocery store or farmer’s market that accepts EBT cards.

In December of 2021, CalFresh Emergency Allotment was approved and will be made available on all EBT cards no later than Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. These extra supplemental food benefits were approved and granted through the USDA allowing for emergency allotments based on a public health emergency declaration related to COVID-19 outbreaks when a state has also issued an emergency or disaster declaration.

Benefits are sent out over the first 10 days of every month, based on the last digit of your case number.

See: How Social Security, Wage Hikes and SNAP Will Alleviate Inflation in 2022

Find: Social Security Eligibility: What It Takes To Receive Max Monthly $3,895

Here’s when your benefits will arrive in February:

Case # ends in Benefits available 1 1st of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 3rd of the month 4 4th of the month 5 5th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 7th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 9th of the month 0 10th of the month

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: California SNAP Payment Schedule for February