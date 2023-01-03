California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought

7
ADAM BEAM
·2 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming.

Statewide, snowpack is at 174% of the historical average for this year, an impressive amount because of a spate of recent storms. Even more snow is expected later this week and over the weekend, giving officials hope for a wet winter the state so desperately needs.

“While we see a terrific snowpack — and that in and of itself may be an opportunity to breathe a sigh of relief — we are by no means out of the woods when it comes to drought,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the California Department of Water Resources.

Officials from the department measured the snow and its water content in the community of Phillips just west of Lake Tahoe, marking the first snow survey of the winter. The snow there was at a depth of 55.5 inches (140.97 centimeters) — enough to store 17.5 inches (44.45 centimeters) of water. That's at 177% of the historical average for that station.

The past three years in California have been the driest ever recorded, dating back to 1986. State officials have severely limited water deliveries to farmers while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged residents and businesses to conserve water.

Roughly a third of California's water supply comes from melting snow in the Northern California mountains. About 75% of California's rain and snow comes from the watersheds north of Sacramento. But about 80% of the state's water demand comes from Southern California, where most of the people live.

Recommended Stories

  • Roads Closed as Northern California Hit by Deadly Flooding

    Heavy rainfall over New Year’s weekend brought flooding to parts of Northern California, prompting road closures across multiple counties.Footage released by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on Sunday, January 1, shows floodwater streaming over Highway 99 in Galt, which was closed between Grant Line and Twin Cities Road.The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area, and said rain would continue to impact Northern California into the week.Citing authorities, local media reported one person had been found dead in a vehicle submerged by floodwaters in Sacramento County on Sunday morning. Credit: California Department of Transportation via Storyful

  • More rain is on the way

    There is only a brief respite from the rain in the Bay Area as another atmospheric river moves into the region and brings with it the potential for heavy rain, though it's unlikely to match the power of the past weekend's storm.

  • Highway 99 reopens in Sacramento County as region digs out from New Year’s Eve storm

    At one point, dozens of drivers were stranded in the flooded highway.

  • Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and gusty winds back to the Central Coast

    Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and gusty winds back to the Central Coast

  • CCU star quarterback Grayson McCall reportedly headed back to Conway, leaves transfer portal

    CCU’s winningest player is reportedly dropping plans to leave, playing out his college career under new head football coach Tim Beck.

  • Oil facilities in Yemen change hands in $21.6 million deal

    A global energy company Tuesday acquired oil producing facilities in war-torn Yemen from another international firm. The move comes as the country’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly targeted terminals and tankers in efforts to stop their rivals from exporting oil. Zenith Netherlands, a subsidiary of Zenith Energy Ltd., announced that it has agreed to acquire energy assets of Vienna-based OMV in Yemen, in a deal worth more than $21.6 million.

  • Jaguars would need 3 results Sunday if they lose Saturday

    The Jaguars have another way into the playoffs if things go sideways Saturday.

  • Joshua Dobbs will start over Malik Willis at QB for Titans vs. Jaguars with AFC South title at stake

    "I just think he gives us the best chance right now."

  • Google Brings Plagiarism Charges Against Indian Antitrust Body

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has told a tribunal in India that the country's antitrust investigators duplicated parts of a European ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market supremacy of its Android operating system. Google urged the court to quash the decision, Reuters reports. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalized Google by $161 million in October for exploiting its predominant position in online search and the Android app store. The CCI urged Goog

  • Former head of Russian railway subsidiary detained in Kherson

    The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has reported that the former head of a Russian railway subsidiary in the city of Kherson, who helped to transfer Russian military convoys to Ukraine, has been arrested.

  • KFC Removing a Classic Menu Item for a Test

    While Yum Brands Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention. The KFC chicken-flavored lip balm is a key example of that where it was real, but it's hard to think the chain was doing anything more than trying to get media and social media attention.

  • Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'

    Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan […]

  • Indy police shoot homeowner's grandson in parked car with gun next to him

    Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers shot and injured a man they said had been sleeping in car with a gun next to him.

  • Reno mayor: Actor Renner was helping stranded car when hurt

    Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city’s mayor. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries.

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Trump: GOP Midterm Fail 'Wasn't My Fault'

    The former president blamed the GOP's less-than-successful midterm showing on the "abortion issue."

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian anger grows over deadly strike

    * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support for Ukraine, tapping into deep connections from the legacy of Soviet ties to Communist east Germany and decades of German dependency on Russian gas. * French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed that Ukraine "needs our support more than ever". British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said Ukraine can count on long-term support.

  • Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse

    Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.

  • Killer Mike, high profile music execs among list of potential witnesses in Young Thug, YSL trial

    We now know who could be called in to testify.

  • What you need to know about the 'alarming' new XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant

    What you need to know about the 'alarming' new XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant