California snowplow driver discovers bodies of two murder victims

A line of cars follows a tractor plowing snow near Mammoth Lakes, California on 9 January 2017 ((AFP via Getty Images))

A California snowplow driver discovered the bodies of two murder victims while clearing a remote highway in the Sierra Nevada.

The bodies were discovered on Monday 9 November by the snowplow driver, who was clearing Highway 395, which is located around 10 miles from Bridgeport, California, and the Nevada border, according to ABC News.

The driver noticed the bodies of a man and a woman on the side of the road while clearing the highway, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

They immediately contacted the authorities, and personnel from the MCSO and the California Highway Patrol quickly arrived at the scene to investigate.

In a press release, the MCSO said: “It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation.”

The office added: “The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport.”

It is currently unclear how long the victims were on the side of the road before they were discovered by the driver, or how they got there.

However, the authorities did confirm that the two victims were not from the local or surrounding areas.

The MSCO said that additional details will be released as the investigation continues.

