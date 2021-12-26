California snowstorm shuts down 70-mile stretch of interstate





A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in California has been shut down due extreme winter weather, with forecasters warning that travel could be difficult for the next few days.

The California Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that a section I-80 from Colfax, Calif., to the border of Nevada has been closed due to zero visibility conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Sacramento, Calif., has issued a winter storm warning that is expected to impact mountain and foothill travel until Tuesday. The areas affected by the storm warning include the Sacramento Valley, western Plumas County, Lassen Volcanic National Park and the northern Sierra Nevada range.

"A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," said the NWS.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet is expected with some localized areas of up to 5 feet according to the NWS. The heaviest weather conditions are expected to be from Sunday evening to Monday morning.