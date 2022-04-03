California spring break bash chaos: Authorities make multiple arrests, declare 'multi casualty incident'

The fire department in Santa Barbara, California is responding to an out of control spring break gathering and says "multiple medical emergencies" have been reported.

"SBC Fire has declared an MCI (multi casualty incident) associated with multiple medical emergencies including multiple severe traumas," Santa Barbara Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted Saturday evening. "These are associated with heavy crowds in Isla Vista for the unsanctioned beach party known as Deltopia. Many balconies are over crowded."

In a typical scene along Del Playa Blvd on a Friday or Saturday night in Isla Vista, party goers stand on balconies and spill out into the street. Photo by Bob Carey/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Deltopia is an unsanctioned spring break holiday among students at the University of California Santa Barbara that has resulted in serious injuries over the years and even a riot in 2014.

Emergency personnel have been responding to medical emergencies in the Isla Vista neighborhood throughout the day, according to local news outlet Noozhawk, including a report of a woman who fell off of a roof.

The community next to University of California, Santa Barbara has dozens of cliffside apartments which frequently host rowdy parties, regularly resulting in fatal falls off the balcony's which face the Pacific Ocean. Photo by Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

KEYT-TV reported that police made 3 arrests and issued 20 citations in Isla Vista on Friday alone.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.