California state board rules in favor of Oxnard teachers union over hybrid learning policy

A state panel unanimously determined Oxnard Union High School District broke its union contract when it forced teachers and staff to return to the classroom last spring without consulting the teachers union first.

The decision was issued Jan. 26 by three members of the California Public Employee Relations Board, a quasi-judicial state agency in charge of managing disputes between public sector agencies and employee unions. The district's dispute involved a claim of unfair labor practices by the district.

"In this case, the district made promises that few, if any, other districts made. It then breached those promises. And it is still, many months later, attempting to obfuscate that obvious fact," the report from PERB states.

The decision, along with a related arbitrator's ruling, mean Oxnard Union district will likely be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorneys' fees to the teachers union and could face other consequences as part of the settlement.

Last April, the Oxnard teachers union filed the complaint alleging Oxnard Union shifted to a hybrid learning program sooner than expected, contradicting agreements made at the start of the spring quarter. The district, meanwhile, argued their contract with the union allowed them to return teachers to the classroom without negotiating first.

The union, formally called the Oxnard Federation of Teachers and School Employees, represents approximately 1,300 teachers, paraeducators and staff members for the district, which encompasses all the public high schools in Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo.

Tim Allison, the union's executive director, said the decision by the state board was expected.

"It verified what the employees of this district have been saying for the last six months: A deal is a deal, a promise is a promise, a contract is a contract," Allison said.

The union's complaint accused the district of violating the Educational Employment Relations Act, the 1976 law that gave public school teachers collective bargaining rights in California.

Tom McCoy, superintendent of Oxnard Union High School District.

When the district notified employees about the shift to in-person learning last spring, union officials said they were never consulted on the decision despite previous assurances. Also, many union members felt obligated to comply.

The PERB report concluded the district violated the law by not consulting with the union in accordance with the employment act before shifting the district to a hybrid learning model.

Oxnard Union Superintendent Tom McCoy said district officials have been compliant with the investigation.

"From here on, we're doing everything the decision requires us to do," McCoy said. "We're just trying to move on and focus on the work at hand for our students."

In addition to the PERB complaint, the union also went into arbitration with the district last year about breaking their contract due to the switch to in-person schooling. The arbitrator also sided with the union in a decision issued last fall.

Allison said both sides of the dispute have each spent over $200,000 in attorney fees. The arbitrator ruled the district would be responsible for paying the union's fees.

Now that both decisions have been made, legal representatives for each side will negotiate the terms of damages to be paid in the settlement.

Both parties expressed interest in closing the book on this dispute.

"We look forward to getting back to the business of educating kids," Allison said.

