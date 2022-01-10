California state budget to top $286 billion with new spending on homeless aid, health care

California will have an estimated $286.4 billion budget next year, which Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he wants to use to increase funding for heath care, infrastructure and schools.

Newsom’s plan for the 2022-23 budget includes a projected $213.1 billion general fund, anticipating a $45.7 billion surplus. His spending proposal includes added money for homeless aid and increasing the health care workforce.

Newsom’s budget proposal kicks off months of negotiations with lawmakers, who must pass a budget by June 15, in time for the July 1 start of the next fiscal year.

California finds itself swimming in money for the second year in a row, a result of the state’s high earners continuing to prosper despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s $262 billion budget benefited from an estimated $80 billion in surplus money.

Newsom’s budget plan includes new spending on recruiting, training and hiring more health care workers, including doctors, nurses, social workers and a new kind of worker the administration calls “community health workers.”

That funding would come on top of the $2.7 billion in COVID-19 response funding Newsom called for lawmakers to approve Saturday, and would be focused on longer-term health workforce development.

Newsom’s budget also includes increased funding for fighting fires and drought, as well as to boost rural industries.

Ahead of his big announcement Monday, Newsom had previewed that his budget would include spending some of the anticipated surplus on infrastructure, something lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they support. He had also announced his 2022 budget proposal would “substantially” increase funding for cities to crack down on organized retail crime.

Newsom had previously told The Sacramento Bee his budget would include increased funding to help children who, like him, struggle to read because of dyslexia and more money for literacy programs serving children 5 and under.