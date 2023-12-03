California State Capitol Holiday Music Program returns

(FOX40.COM) — The California State Capitol Music Program in downtown Sacramento will have reoccurring shows for the holiday season.

Visitors to the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento will be treated to a festive, fun, and free holiday music program on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through Dec. 22, according to a recent press release. The live performances take place on the first floor of the Capitol Rotunda.

The stage is expected to include holiday cheer, vintage decorations, and a backdrop for a variety of diverse holiday musical performances, according to the press release. Each day, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy live musical entertainment such as string ensembles, solo guitarists, choruses, choirs, bell-ringers, harps, accordions, Broadway-style song and dance, baroque and brass ensembles, talented school choirs, barbershop harmony and much more.

The State Capitol Museum and California State Parks said they made the holiday experience possible through association with the California State Legislature Joint Rules Committee, the governor’s office, and the Department of General Services who have worked collaboratively to preserve holiday traditions inside the State Capitol. For more information about scheduled performances, call 916-324-0333 or visit www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov.

