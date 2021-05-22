In California: State to drop social distancing requirements in June

Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
·6 min read

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, bringing you today's Golden State headlines on this glorious Friday.

Have a friend who wants California news delivered to their inbox for free? Let them know they can sign up via this link.

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

Socially distanced lunch at Middle College High School in Los Angeles on April 27, 2021.
Socially distanced lunch at Middle College High School in Los Angeles on April 27, 2021.

California’s health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15.

Ghaly said that dramatically lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.

The state will still recommend that organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people require that attendees provide verification that they have been vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus. Those who can’t or don’t provide the verification should be encouraged to wear masks, Ghaly said.

The state will require vaccine verification or negative test results for indoor events with more than 5,000 attendees, but Ghaly said that can be “by self-attestation” with details to come from health officials on how that process will work.

State officials do not anticipate that they will create or require a vaccination “passport” or other formal verification, he said.

The Orange County Register reports that California theme parks can also return to full capacity on June 15. According to the report, fully vaccinated guests will have to present a vaccination card (a photo of the card or a mobile app version are permitted). Unvaccinated attendees must show results from a COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of the start of the event.

Weekly unemployment claims increased in California last week

Initial unemployment claims in California increased last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New claims, which are considered a proxy for layoffs, rose to 70,965 in the week ending May 15, up from 69,927 the week before, the labor department said.

At the same time last year, there were 244,431 new claims in California.

U.S. jobless claims, meanwhile, continued their steady decline last week, dropping to 444,000, the lowest level during the pandemic. In early April last year, the number of new claims peaked at more than 6 million and hovered between 700,000-900,000 for much of last year.

Since February, claims have steadily declined as the pace of vaccinations has increased and consumers received stimulus checks and extra unemployment benefits.

Who is shooting pellets at cars on the 91 freeway?

A busy section of freeway in Riverside County (represented here by a stock image) has been the scene of a series of shootings.
A busy section of freeway in Riverside County (represented here by a stock image) has been the scene of a series of shootings.

California Highway Patrol is said to be stumped by a series of shootings on the 91 Freeway near Green River Road in Corona. In recent weeks, more than a dozen cars have had their windows blown out.

One such driver, Taryn Campbell, was enduring stop-and-go traffic on that section of the freeway May 11 when she heard a “loud popping sound.” Her rear window had been destroyed by a pellet. CHP investigators believe it is the same ammunition that has been fired at other cars.

The Los Angeles Times reports that while shootings aren’t unprecedented on the state's roadways, this particular threat has escalated to the point that CHP is conducting a widespread investigation.

“We do believe it is coming from a moving vehicle,” Assistant Chief Donald Goodbrand said Thursday. “At this point, we are still determining if this is an individual or multiple individuals. We have shootings in the morning and afternoon.”

Goodbrand advises drivers whose windows have been shot out to pull over to the shoulder or off the freeway as soon as it is safe to do so and call 911 so officers can investigate the scene. Also, drivers with dash cameras that frequent that part of the freeway have been asked to review their footage to see if it provides any clues to the identity of the shooter or shooters.

No serious injuries have been reported so far.

6-year-old boy dies after being shot in SoCal road rage incident

A child has died after an apparent road rage incident in Southern California.
A child has died after an apparent road rage incident in Southern California.

On another Southern California freeway, a 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother's car was shot to death Friday by another motorist, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. on the northbound side of State Route 55 in the city of Orange, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

"It was an isolated road rage incident between the mom and another driver from a white sedan," California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera told KTLA-TV at the scene. "Not sure if there were any passengers in that white sedan but apparently there was a shot fired from that sedan into the silver car and unfortunately the child that was seated in the right rear seat was struck," he said.

The boy, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The CHP asked for assistance from any drivers who were on that section of freeway between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., especially if their vehicles have dash cams.

Transgender leaders call Caitlyn Jenner 'the figurehead we don't want'

Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women&#39;s March in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2020. Jenner, the transgender icon, reality TV star and former Olympic athlete, has declared her intention to run for California governor in the looming recall race to unseat incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom.
Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2020. Jenner, the transgender icon, reality TV star and former Olympic athlete, has declared her intention to run for California governor in the looming recall race to unseat incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom.

Los Angeles-based transgender organizer Bamby Salcedo was not happy after watching California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

During the interview, Jenner, 71, an Olympic gold medalist, defended her opposition to transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school and talked about a friend with a private airplane hangar next to her own who is frustrated with California's homeless problem and planning to leave the state.

“She’s completely detached,” Salcedo, president of the TransLatin@ Coalition, an advocacy group, said about America's most famous trans woman. “All this truly is about her. It’s not about the issues, not about the people.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that other transgender advocates and politicians say Jenner’s views divide her from much of the trans community. From her vacillating praise of former President Donald Trump to her opinion on youth sports, they say Jenner is either unable or unwilling to empathize with the struggles of those who aren't in her rich and famous shoes.

“Unfortunately, because of her background and reputation, she has become the figurehead we don’t want,” said Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman who ran for governor of Vermont in 2018. “She hasn’t really done anything to raise the voices of those who can’t speak for themselves.”

In a recent CNN interview, Jenner described herself as fiscally conservative, socially liberal and “kind of on the Republican side.”

That's all, folks! Have a safe and informed weekend. We'll be back in your inbox Monday with the latest headlines.

In California is a roundup of news from across USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributing: Los Angeles Times, The Orange County Register, San Francisco Chronicle.

As the philanthropy and special sections editor at The Desert Sun, Winston Gieseke writes about nonprofits, fundraising and people who give back in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at winston.gieseke@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: State to drop social distancing requirements in June

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Barrymore recalled once greeting Hugh Grant by kissing him for 10 minutes straight

    Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant spoke about the incident on Barrymore's chat show, recalling how the producers with them didn't know what to make of it.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Even if the Ceasefire Holds, the Far-Right Will Dominate Israel's Future

    Whatever Israel’s recent war with Hamas (which just started a ceasefire) means for the country’s struggle to finally establish a functioning government—and the third Gaza war in the last nine years already has scrambled the outcome of Israel’s fourth election in the last two years—one thing will not change: Israel’s shift to the right. For all the attention on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is the evolving dynamics within Israel’s sprawling and segmented right-wing political camp that will determine where the country goes next. Voters may will hold Netanyahu accountable.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Spain to welcome back UK tourists from Monday - but Number 10 still says don't go

    Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday his country would be “delighted” to welcome back British tourists from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. Speaking at a tourism conference in Madrid, Mr Sanchez said that Spain was lifting restrictions as the rate of new Covid infections had dropped significantly in the UK while vaccinations were progressing well. “They are welcome without restrictions or health requirements,” he said. Tourism, he added, “will be the lever to end the economic crisis,” adding that “thousands of families have seen their way of life jeopardised in the last year,” in reference to the 2.7 million Spaniards directly employed by tourism before the pandemic, representing 12.4 per cent of GDP. Prior to coronavirus, British tourists were the largest group of nationals who visited Spain, with 18 million trips to the Mediterranean country registered in 2019. Mr Sanchez also announced citizens from nine other countries including Australia, China and Japan will also be able to visit Spain from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. However, the announcement was tempered by the UK government’s attitude towards British tourists travelling there. Spain is desperate to be placed on the UK’s travel green list like its neighbour Portugal. For now, Spain remains on the Government’s amber list, meaning Madrid’s lifting of restrictions does not exempt British travellers from having to pay for three Covid tests, one prior to and two after travelling home, and a 10-day quarantine at home upon arrival back in Britain.

  • Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

    They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success. The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Trump’s old doctor says former president planning 2024 run

    ‘He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it,’ Ronny Jackson says

  • More than half a million bees found dead after being left in UPS truck for weeks

    The bees were being sent to beekeepers in New England, but UPS says faulty packaging led to the bees being abandoned before a beekeeper was called in.

  • Gold leaf and $300 light switches: Marc Jacobs palatial New York townhouse goes viral after appearing on Million Dollar Listing

    ‘We don't f*** around here,” says fashion designer’s husband in episode of Million Dollar Listing

  • As Biden meets South Korean leader, Mideast again distracts him from focusing on Asia

    Biden's meeting with Moon Jae-in on Friday at the White House is overshadowed by the Mideast conflict, foiling his effort to shift his foreign policy focus to Asia.

  • Mulberry tree that survived the Blitz sees off latest adversary – developers

    A 400-year-old mulberry tree that survived the Blitz and was set to be bulldozed for flats has been saved by a judge for its historical links, whether they’re “proven and not”. Campaigners have won a High Court challenge over plans to move what is believed to be one of the oldest trees in London’s East End to make way for flats. Geoffrey Juden, of the East End Preservation Society, led a legal challenge to preserve the “veteran black mulberry tree”, which was left with scarred bark when a chapel which stood next to it was destroyed by a bomb during the Second World War. Mr Juden took Tower Hamlets Council to court to overturn its decision to grant planning permission for flats to be built at the site of the former London Chest Hospital in Bethnal Green. Planning permission to demolish part of the site, excluding the main hospital building and sanitation tower, to build 291 residential units, was granted in October 2020. In a judgment delivered on Friday, Sir Duncan Ouseley said the tree “had historical associations, some proven and some not, and had survived significant bomb damage during the Blitz”. He ruled that the council’s planning committee unlawfully misinterpreted national planning policy when they considered the risk the tree would die or deteriorate if it was moved. The judge said members of the committee did not take into account “the policy which they were advised they were taking into account, and which they were advised had been met”. The tree is not the only mulberry in London fighting a battle to not be cut down. Campaigners are also working to protect a 70-year-old tree at the entrance of Park View estate, in Highbury New Park. Delight for conservation campaigners Following Friday’s ruling, a spokesperson for the East End Preservation Society said they were “overjoyed” by the decision, and said the development would have “blighted” the Victoria Park Conservation Area in East London. “The Bethnal mulberry is the oldest tree in the East End, surviving plague, fire and blitz. We hope it will flourish for centuries to come to inspire us all”, they said. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said they acknowledged the High Court decision to quash the development of 291 new homes, of which 35 per cent were affordable, at the London Chest Hospital site. “The application to challenge our decision was based on five legal grounds, of which the High Court dismissed four. The fifth relating to the mulberry tree, has been upheld”, they said. Crest Nicholson and Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling passed down from the judicial review regarding the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital. We remain fully committed to the development and we will be reviewing the judgement”.

  • Bill Gates still wearing wedding ring in first major public appearance since filing for divorce

    The wedding band was visible on the ring finger of the left hand of the Microsoft co-founder

  • Prince Harry: Meghan let go of suicidal thoughts because it would be ‘unfair’ after Diana’s death

    “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life,” Prince Harry said. In his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry opens up to Oprah Winfrey about the traumatizing evening when his wife Meghan Markle confessed that she was suicidal. Harry recalls how in January 2019, Markle told him she was deeply depressed.

  • Panthers receiver DJ Moore will wear a new jersey number for the 2021 NFL season

    DJ Moore had previously alluded to the number change in April.