New California state jobs list shows pay up to $28K a month. What’s open in Sacramento?

California is looking for workers to fill multiple high-paying positions across a variety of agencies stationed in Sacramento County — from correctional health care to real estate services.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state’s highest-paid positions in Sacramento County, available on the CalCareers website, posted between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1:

Physician and surgeon | Permanent full-time (telework)

Department: California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $23,362 to $28,075 per month

The physician and surgeon will work to improve the quality of care given to inmates with “complex” medical cases.

The application will remain open until filled.

Chief executive officer | Limited-term full-time

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: 20,074 to $24,236 per month

The chief executive officer leads the drive for “adequate” health care at all California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation institutions across the state. A hybrid work schedule is available, Calcareers states.

The application period closes on Feb. 12.

Chief of utility operations | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : Water Resources

Salary: $15,257 to $17,327 per month

The chief of utility operations ensures the California Department of Water Resources is meeting its water management goals. A hybrid work schedule is available, Calcareers states.

The application closes on Feb. 12.

Program manager | Permanent full-time

Department : California Energy Commission

Salary: $14,527 to $16,501 per month

The program manager is responsible for the “most complex and sensitive program issues.”

The application period closes on Feb. 13.

Attorney | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : Real Estate

Salary: $14,090 to $16,483 per month

The attorney is responsible for overseeing the daily activities of staff working in the department’s administrative prosecution and support staff units. The hybrid schedule, which is subject to change, is ideal for professionals interested in maintaining a work-life balance, Calcareers states.

The application period closes on Feb. 14.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.