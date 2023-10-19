These California state jobs pay $4,500 to $15,000 a month and let you to work from home

The state of California is hiring for remote and hybrid positions in the departments of conservation, technology, energy and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked below.

These are some of California’s latest state jobs offering remote work available, on the CalCareers website, as of Oct. 18:

Enforcement Analyst | Limited term, full-time

Locations: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara counties

Department: San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission

Salary: $6,387 to $7,999 per month

The enforcement analyst is responsible for analyzing technical, analytical and enforcement work related to the department’s policies, proposals or projects.

The department offers hybrid and telework for all employees, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Information Technology Specialist | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Technology

Salary: $5,960 to $9,643

The information technology specialist is responsible for performing a wide variety of tasks, including problem-solving, planning, developing and implementing tech solutions.

For this position, the department offers a hybrid work model that is remote-centered with about four to five days of work onsite per month.

The application closes on Nov. 3.

Senior Business Services Analyst | Limited term, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $5,518 to $6,907

The senior business services analyst is responsible for developing new resources, training, policies, and procedures and developing plans for business services programs.

This is a remote-centered position that will require 80% telework, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on Oct. 30.

Information Technology Associate | Permanent, full-time

Location: California

Department: Privacy Protection Agency

Salary: $4,516 to $7,998

The information technology associate is responsible for performing tasks in connection with the installation, configuration and support of IT systems.

This position is eligible for telework. However, “changes to the telework program are at the agency’s discretion” and employees can be required to report in person, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on Nov. 1.

Attorney | Limited term, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $11,644 to $14,954

The attorney is responsible for serving as an expert in performing legal assignments and cases for the agency.

This is a remote-centered position that will require 90% telework, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on Oct. 26.





Public Information Officer | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $5,518 to $7,116 per month

The public information officer is responsible for professional and technical tasks associated with the department’s communications and public affairs program.

This is a remote-centered position that will require 85% telework, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Public Utilities Regulatory Analyst | Permanent, full-time

Location: California

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $8,814 to $11,031 per month

The public utilities regulatory analyst is responsible for performing complex analyses related to the protection against and prevention of wildfires throughout California.

This is a remote-centered position that will require 75% telework, according to CalCareers. However, employees can be called to report to headquarters in either Sacramento, San Francisco or Lakewood.

The application is open until the position is filled.

