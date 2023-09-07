These California state jobs pay $6,000 to $16,000 a month in Fresno County

California has new job openings in Fresno County, some that pay up to $16,200 per month. The state is hiring in departments including CalFire and Caltrans.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Here are five jobs posted on CalCareers, the state’s jobs website, located in Fresno County. The positions were posted in the last seven days, as of Sept. 7. Additional requirements and information are linked.

Chief of pre-fire management division | Permanent full-time

Work location: CalFire Fresno-Kings Unit

Department: Forestry & Fire Protection

Salary: $7,371 to $9,559 per month

The chief of pre-fire management division supervises the vegetation management, forest practice and fire prevention programs as well as prescribed burns and fuel reduction efforts. There is one position available.

The application closes Sept. 19.

Medical consultant | Permanent intermittent

Work location: Health Quality Investigation Unit Fresno Field Unit

Department: Consumer Affairs

Salary: $13,572 to $16,214 per month

Medical consultants are responsible for evaluating physicians, surgeons and other health professionals and provides expertise in medical investigations. Multiple positions are available.

The application will close once filled.

Senior right of way agent | Limited term full-time

Work location: Fresno County

Department: Transportation

Salary: $7,563 to $9,398 per month

Senior right of way agents manage and direct the Caltrans Acquisition Branch, and approve real estate business relating to project schedules. There are multiple positions available.

The application closes Sept. 19.

Permitting and administration supervisor | Permanent full-time

Work location: 1685 E St., Fresno

Department: State Water Resources Control Board

Salary: $11,957 to $14,967 per month

The permitting and administration supervisor oversees regional permitting activities as well as administrative staff. There is one position available.

The application closes Sept. 20.

Water and sewage plant operator | Permanent full-time

Work location: Miramonte Conservation Camp

Department: Forestry & Fire Protection

Salary: $6,501 to $7,913 per month

The water and sewage plant operator maintains and repairs water, sewer, heating, air conditioning and other mechanical systems at Miramonte Conservation Camp. There is one position available.

The application closes Oct. 9.

