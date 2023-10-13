These new California state jobs pay $8,000 to $32,000 a month. See who’s hiring

The state of California is looking for workers for multiple high-paying positions across a variety of agencies — from correctional health care to high-speed rail to jobs at the EDD and other departments.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state’s highest paid positions available on the CalCareers website, posted between Oct. 6-13:

Chief psychiatrist | Permanent, full-time

Location: San Bernardino

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $26,176 to $32,444 per month

The chief psychiatrist oversees treatment services for inmates at the California Institution for Women in San Bernardino County. The application closes on Oct. 23.

Attorney | Limited term full-time

Location: United States

Department: Employment Development Department

Salary: $10,536 to $13,526 per month

The attorney is responsible for answering California Public Record Act requests for the department. The position could be extended or become permanent after the 12-month term.

The application closes on Oct. 23.

Similar positions are open in Sacramento County.

Associate construction analyst | Permanent full-time

Location: Orange County

Department : Department of Development Services

Salary: $8,697 to $12,570 per month

The associate construction analyst acts as the “technical expert” on complex projects at the Fairview Developmental Center and Harbor Village apartment complex in Orange County. A hybrid work schedule is available.

The application closes on Oct. 24.

Dentist | Limited term full-time

Location: San Joaquin County

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $18,504 to $27,915 per month

The dentist is in charge of dental services at the California Health Care Facility in San Joaquin County.

The application closes on Oct. 26.

Supervising transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department : California High Speed Rail Authority

Salary: $13,223 to $15,022 per month

The supervising transportation engineer acts as the project manager on a difficult and large project. A hybrid work schedule is available for California residents.

The application closes on Oct. 24.

A similar position is open in Los Angeles County.

