California state jobs with remote or hybrid option: These 8 positions are open now

This month, the state of California is hiring for remote and hybrid positions in the departments of emergency services, insurance, community services and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked below. Some state departments have recently moved away from telework options in favor of in-person — and many postings offer the caveat that in-person may be required even in “remote-centered” roles.

These are some of California’s latest state jobs offering remote work available, on the CalCareers website, as of Feb. 1:

Telework and hybrid state jobs

Accounting Administrator I | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Community Services and Development

Salary: $6,243 to $7,815 a month





The accounting administrator I is responsible for accounting duties, gathering data and providing technical support to other staff members.

This position is remote-centered, but the department could require in-person attendance to headquarters or offsite events, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until Feb. 5.

Disaster Assistance Program Specialist I | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

Salary: $4,490 to $6,178 a month

The disaster assistance program specialist I is responsible for performing work within state and federal disaster assistance programs alongside other team members and various units.

This position is eligible for a hybrid schedule, which includes up to two days of remote work per week, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until Feb. 7.

Office Technician | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Social Services

Salary: $3,609 to $4,518 a month

The office technician is responsible for desk duties including answering phone calls, creating and editing emails, acting as an attendance coordinator and processing web page updates for the department.

This position is eligible for telework, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until Feb. 8.

Staff Services Manager I | Permanent, full-time

Location: Yolo County

Department: California State Teachers Retirement System

Salary: $6,760 to $8,398 a month

The staff services manager I is responsible for leading, planning, organizing and directing the performance of others in both remote and in-person environments.

This position is eligible for a hybrid schedule, which includes up to three days of remote work per week, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until Feb. 9.

Staff Management Auditor | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Insurance

Salary: $6,555 to $8,617 a month

The staff management auditor is responsible for leading a team of associate auditors and participating in the making of governmental decisions for personal finance.

This position is remote-centered but travel can be required within and outside of California, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Information Technology Specialist I | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Community Services and Development

Salary: $5,960 to $9,643 a month

The information technology specialist I is responsible for performing a wide variety of tasks, including problem-solving, planning, developing and implementing tech solutions.

This position is remote-centered but could require in-person attendance, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until the position is filled.

Attorney IV | Permanent, full-time

Location: California

Department: State Compensation Insurance Fund

Salary: $11,644 to $14,954 a month

The attorney IV is responsible for providing legal advice, representing the department and training others across areas of insurance, business, government and regulatory laws.

Telework is available for this position but is subject to change based on State Fund guidelines and business needs, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until Feb. 23.

Program Manager I | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

Salary: $7,911 to $9,844 a month

The program manager I is responsible for leading a team that often works on projects within the Earthquake Early Warning Division.

This position is eligible for a hybrid schedule, which includes up to two days of remote work per week, according to CalCareers.

The application is open until the position is filled.

