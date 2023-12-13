The California State Lottery has a new director. Who did Governor Gavin Newsom appoint?

Get The State Worker Bee newsletter in your inbox every Wednesday

This is a preview of our weekly state worker newsletter. Subscribers receive more exclusive tidbits like this one, as well as a weekly roundup of all our state worker coverage. Sign up using the form linked here, or by emailing mmiller@sacbee.com.

There’s a new yet familiar face in the director’s office at the California State Lottery.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Harjinder Shergill-Chima to lead the department barely a week after the previous director bowed out. The Rocklin resident is the first Indian American individual to lead the agency, according to the department. She’ll earn a salary of just under $200,000 per year, according to the governor’s appointment announcement.

Shergill-Chima, an attorney by trade, previously served as the department’s second in command for four years. Before joining the Lottery, she spent 18 years as a litigator both in private practice and with other state departments, such as Caltrans and the Government Operations Agency.

“I am thoroughly honored by this opportunity to lead the Lottery,” Shergill-Chima told Lottery staff via email last Thursday, “and I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve built together tackling our unique challenges and opportunities.”

Shergill-Chima inherits a department that’s still trying to shake its recent reputation for poor workplace morale and employee misconduct. After employee whistleblowers surfaced evidence of rowdy sales retreats, a senior-level executive resigned in early 2019, followed by the department director at the time. Her predecessor, former director Alva Johnson, launched an internal soul-searching campaign to redefine and codify the Lottery’s mission, vision and values.

In the email to staff, which she signed with her nickname Harj, Shergill-Chima committed to “putting our people first” and building on our collective communication and collaboration.”

Want state worker news in your inbox? Sign up for our weekly newsletter using the module below or by emailing mmiller@sacbee.com.