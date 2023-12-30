California State Parks awards over $41 million in grants for new parks
The funds awarded by the state parks department will be to eight different communities throughout California including three in the Sacramento region.
The funds awarded by the state parks department will be to eight different communities throughout California including three in the Sacramento region.
The Hall of Famer called the network 'irresponsible' in a social media response.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Spend your next flight with your neck in its fullly upright position.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
A federal judge in California has shot down Elon Musk’s attempt to invalidate a state social media law. The state’s AB 587 requires social companies to publish their content moderation policies, something Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) claimed violated the First Amendment.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
The long-rumored automatic GR Yaris is coming soon, and we may eventually see the GR Corolla get a similar treatment.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
A few years ago, robotaxis were the darlings of venture capitalists in China. With pockets overflowing, they spent generously on building self-driving vehicle fleets. Unlike some of their American counterparts that are buoyed by moneyed patrons, namely, Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, China's robotaxi upstarts, including the autonomous vehicle arm under internet giant Baidu, find themselves eagerly seeking alternative revenue streams.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
In a Sugar Bowl loaded with weapons, it'll be the big boys that'll decide the outcome.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Knowing which star players could let you down is paramount in Week 17. Here's Kate Magdziuk's list of potential busts.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
From scandal and scorn to Big Ten triumph, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan tenure has been anything but boring.