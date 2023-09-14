California State University board approves 6% annual tuition hike

California State University students will see tuition increase starting next year. On Wednesday, the CSU Board of Trustees approved a proposal to hike tuition by 6% annually for the next five years. Undergraduate tuition at CSU schools will increase from $5,742 to $6,084 in the 2024-25 school year, to $6,450 the following year, $6,840 in 2026-27, $7,248 in 2027-28, and $7,682 in 2028-29. The board’s finance committee had unanimously approved the tuition hike earlier in the day. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on September 13, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/california-state-university-board-of-trustees-approves-tuition-hike/

