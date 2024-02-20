California State University faculty vote in pay raises and other benefits amid strike

(FOX40.COM) — After a lengthy negotiation process and strikes, the California Faculty Association ratified a vote that adds pay increases and other benefits for California State University instructors to their employment contracts.

“The California State University (CSU) is pleased with the results of the California Faculty Association’s (CFA) ratification vote,” the CSU chancellor’s office said in a statement on Monday.

The tentative agreement provides a 10 percent general salary increase to all faculty by July. It also includes a raise in salary minimums for the lowest-paid faculty that will result in increases—some as high as 21 percent—for many of them, according to the chancellor’s office.

It also addresses issues that the CFA identified as “extremely important to its members, such as increased paid family leave from six to 10 weeks and a process for making gender-inclusive restrooms and lactation spaces more easily accessible.”

“We look forward to the CSU Board of Trustees Committee on collective bargaining ratification of the agreement in March and to continue working in partnership with the CFA and its members to carry out our mission in service to our students and the university,” the CSU chancellor’s office said.

The CFA went on strike in 2023 and again in January 2024. The most recent strike (January 2024) was planned for the first week of the spring semester. After one day, CSU agreed to negotiate.

