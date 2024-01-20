California State University reaches agreement with employees, strike called off

(FOX40.COM) — The California State University (CSU) announced that a tentative agreement that covers 1,100 skilled trades employees across 22 of the CSU’s 23 campuses has been reached amid reports of an upcoming strike.

“After a multi-year battle for step increases, more than a year of tough negotiations with California State University, countless member actions, and two separate strikes across the state, and with a five-day strike looming next week, our demonstrations of Union power have paid off,” Teamsters 2010 (employee union) said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The statement continued, “Our Teamsters Bargaining Team has won a historic Tentative Agreement (TA) with CSU that includes significant guaranteed raises each year of the contract, the return of a salary step system, and every member reaching their target step during the life of the contract.”

The agreement reportedly needs ratification from the union membership. It will be brought to the CSU Board of Trustees for approval at its March 2024 meeting, according to a recent press release.

As a result of the tentative agreement, Teamsters 2010 said they intend to call off its strike which was planned from Jan. 22-26.

“I offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to everyone involved in the negotiations and applaud their commitment to the collective bargaining process,” said CSU Chancellor Mildred García. “The work of our Teamsters-represented employees is invaluable, providing our students with an environment that supports their success, and I am thankful and appreciative that we have been able to arrive at a fiscally sustainable agreement that fairly compensates them for their skilled and dedicated work.”

Both parties will reportedly provide further details regarding the tentative agreement in the coming days.

