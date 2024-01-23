California State University reaches agreement with faculty union, strike called off

(FOX40.COM) — The California State University (CSU) announced an agreement with the California Faculty Association (CFA) that ended its systemwide strike after one day.

“I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately,” said CSU Chancellor Mildred García. “The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability.”

The CFA represents about 28,000 professors, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches across the CSU’s 23 universities. The purpose of the strike was to advocate for higher pay and additional resources for students and faculty, according to the CFA. It was expected to last until Friday or beyond, but was called off “immediately” after Monday’s agreement.

Additional details about the agreement will reportedly be provided in the coming days.

