California state worker arrested in infant abuse, murder case in El Dorado County

A California state worker was arrested in connection with the homicide of an infant.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kevin van Streefkerk, 37, of Cameron Park, in connection with the abuse and homicide of an infant, the office announced on social media Thursday. Van Streefkerk worked as telecommunications technician at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the agency.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the circumstances around this event,” Ferguson said in a statement. “We are coordinating closely with the law enforcement agencies on their investigation, and it is our understanding that the alleged events occurred outside of his capacity as a state employee.”

Ferguson said Van Streefkerk has worked for the state since 2016 and that his work involved maintenance. He did not have contact with the public, officials said.

Van Streefkerk posted on social media in August 2022 that he was hired as head tennis coach at Mesa Verde High School in the San Juan Unified School District.

He worked in that position from August through November 2022, according to Raj Rai, a spokeswoman for the school district. He is not currently employed by San Juan Unified.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives were called to investigate a report of physical abuse against an infant, authorities said. The infant died in the hospital after suffering numerous injuries as a result of the alleged abuse.

Van Streefkerk was booked in the El Dorado County Jail and is currently ineligible for bail, the Sheriff’s Office said.