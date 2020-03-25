In California: Coronavirus claims first state resident under age 18

Extremely light traffic moves along the 110 Harbor Freeway toward downtown mid afternoon, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Cases across California are quicking rising, with half in the 18-49 age range. To help slow the spread, tourist-friendly destinations are asking you to hold off on that visit. Plus, some Princess Cruise ship passengers are cleared to go home this week. First order of business: Hugging a spouse.

It's Arlene Martínez with news for Tuesday.

The state's first under-18 resident, of Lancaster, has died of coronavirus. The youth's father is also infected, officials say. Gov. Gavin Newsom says cases are growing at a startling pace, with 50% of them now in the 18-49 age group.

Newsom tells state agencies not to expect "full funding for either new or existing proposals.”

A loss of smell and taste could be symptoms of coronavirus, health officials are warning.

Criminal and civil trials are on hold for 60 days, the state's chief justice rules.

Kaiser Permanente cancels plans to spend $900 million building new headquarters in Oakland. City officials say it's not linked to the coronavirus, and it isn't the only new development impacted by rising construction costs and tariffs.

The U.S. is on track to become the new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, the World Health Organization warns as cases here surge. India, Italy and the United Kingdom have locked down the country as President Trump says he hopes to "open up" the nation by Easter.

The L.A. Clippers appear poised to move to Inglewood.

Golden State coronavirus tracker: 2,561 cases, 50 deaths.

Towns to other towns' residents: #StayatHome, please

Big Bear Lake is encouraging people not to visit the town as the country works to slow the spread of coronavirus. More

Big Bear Lake is asking all non-residents to stay away. Palm Springs has limited short-term stays at hotels or vacation homes, except for critical workers. Rancho Mirage is threatening a $5,000 fine or more for any vacation rentals that don't list themselves as "unavailable" on rental websites through June 1.

While escaping to the mountains or the desert might be appealing for Californians who want to flee denser population centers during the statewide shelter-in-place order, some communities are cracking down on lodging regulations.

The goal is clear: Prevent an influx of visitors who could increase transmission of the coronavirus and overwhelm already taxed health care systems.

“The phenomenon of droves of people coming into one small community from various different communities flies directly in the face of what the state’s order is trying to accomplish in terms of slowing the spread and flattening the curve,” said David Wert, public information officer for San Bernardino County.

Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick earlier this week tested positive for coronavirus, the 10th confirmed COVID-19 case in San Bernardino County.

Workers in a coronavirus economy