California steels itself for another heat wave as climate change and drought take their toll

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Tuesday for much of California that will last from Wednesday through next Monday, the third potentially record-breaking heat wave over the last two months in a state racked by a drought made worse by climate change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California lawmakers move to pay meth addicts to stay sober

    California lawmakers are closer to sending Gov. Gavin Newsom legislation that would offer money for people addicted to methamphetamines to stay in treatment.

  • Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

    Samuel D. Ingham III asked the court permission to resign on Tuesday, two weeks after the singer testified that she wanted to find her own attorney.

  • Biden’s Bureau of Land Management pick grilled over 30-year old protest

    Tracy Stone-Manning faces Senate Republican opposition to her nomination who accuse her of collaborating with ‘eco-terrorists’ Tracy Stone-Manning listens during a confirmation hearing last month on her nomination to be the director of the Bureau of Land Management. She faces opposition from the Senate energy and natural resources committee’s Republican members. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management is in danger of failing to be confirmed, over her in

  • Feeling Elsa's effects

    All eyes on Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa intensifies. And Britney Spears' manager resigned. It's Tuesday's news.

  • Naomi Osaka, Nike unveil sophisticated summer collection

    You can expect these items to sell out faster than her first serve.

  • Excessive heat bearing down on Southern California

    Temperatures are expected to climb throughout the week across Southern California, with highs soaring into the triple digits in some parts this weekend.

  • Why North America's killer heat scares me

    It's not the new record temperatures that concern the BBC's Roger Harrabin - it's the way they were smashed.

  • Getting vaccinated 'never been more important' -Biden

    "Please get vaccinated now," Biden said. "It works. It's free. It's never been easier, and it's never been more important."The Delta variant, which is becoming dominant in many countries, is more easily transmitted than earlier versions of the coronavirus and may cause more severe disease, especially among younger people. It has now been found in every U.S. state, health officials have said.Biden noted that studies have shown that since early May virtually every COVID-19 hospitalization or death in the United States had been among people who were not vaccinated.

  • Biden: ‘The virus is on the run, and America's coming back’

    President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated after the U.S. fell short of his goal to have 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4.

  • New results expected in New York City's Democratic mayoral race

    Two weeks after the election to select the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, city election officials are expected to release updated results on Tuesday, with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams clinging to a slim lead. Tuesday's tabulation using the city's new ranked-choice voting system should include absentee ballots for the first time, though it is not clear how many of the approximately 125,000 ballots will have been tallied. The city's former sanitation chief, Kathryn Garcia, and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley remain in the running, thanks to ranked-choice ballots, which allowed voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

  • This portable air conditioner can help you stay cool this summer — and it's on sale for $54

    No air conditioner? No problem.

  • Asian Stocks Fall as Growth Concerns Bolster Bonds: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Wednesday after U.S. shares snapped a winning streak and Treasury yields retreated on concerns about the economic outlook and risks from Covid-19 variants. The dollar held an advance.Equities fell in Japan and South Korea but rose in Australia. U.S. contracts declined after the S&P 500 dipped from a record, led by the energy and financial sectors. Amazon.com Inc. helped take the Nasdaq 100 to a fresh peak. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields hit February lows amid

  • Taliban Gains Ground in Afghanistan Amid U.S. Troop Withdrawal

    Propaganda footage appears to show Taliban forces guarding a U.S.-built border crossing between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. WSJ’s Gordon Lubold reports from Kabul as American troops withdraw and the Taliban claim control of more than one third of the country. Photo: Sky/Associated Press

  • Elsa lashes Cuba, on track to hit Florida

    Tropical storm Elsa made landfall on Cuba's south-central coast on Monday, pounding the island nation with heavy rain and sustained winds peaking near 95 mph.Storm surges were affecting Cuba's southern coast and rain was expected to cause significant flash flooding and mudslides.More than 100,000 people in Cuba have been evacuated from flood-prone areas, most going to homes of family and friends, but thousands also going to government shelters, according to state-run media. Elsa, which previously wreaked havoc in Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, causing at least three deaths in the Caribbean, was on track to reach Florida as early as Tuesday.In Seminole, Florida, residents filled sand bags as they braced for what was likely to be another especially active hurricane season.WENDY SCHULTZ: "If we have a lot of water, which we might, and I wait till later to get sand bags there won't be any left, and then I will have a wet bedroom. So, this year, I decided to be prepared and come early and put them away for the rest of the hurricane season, 'cause, you know, it's Florida."The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Elsa was expected to pass near the Florida Keys early Tuesday and move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that tornadoes were possible across south Florida as early as Monday night.

  • ‘This was not dissent. It was disorder’: Biden marks 6-month anniversary of Capitol attack

    The president calls for a bipartisan effort to investigate what happened on Jan. 6.

  • Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Photos of Their "Dream" Wedding

    Two days after saying "I do," Gwen Stefani took to social media to share a glimpse inside her and Blake Shelton's "dream" wedding ceremony.

  • ‘Been little relief’: Boise breaks heat record on Tuesday as Idaho continues to bake

    The long stretch of extreme heat “definitely has an accumulative effect on people, animals and vulnerable groups.”

  • Tropical Storm Elsa gets attention in the Keys — with some preparation but no panic

    With the Lower and Middle Keys under a tropical storm warning Monday, residents prepared for damaging winds and flooding rain forecast for the island chain.

  • Delta variant rapidly gaining ground in US west as vaccination rates stagnate

    Los Angeles county has recommended masking indoors due to increased circulation of ‘hyper-transmissible’ variant A man receives a Covid-19 vaccination dose at a Walgreens mobile vaccine clinic bus in downtown Los Angeles. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Public health authorities across the US west are sounding the alarm that the Delta variant, a “hyper-transmissible” form of Covid-19 responsible for about 25% of new US infections, is rapidly gaining significant ground. These co

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC's tenure offer for position at Howard University

    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill trustees did not initially offer the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist tenure after backlash from conservatives who condemned her hiring.