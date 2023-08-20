California store owner, 66, shot dead after argument about Pride flag outside her shop

A California business owner was shot to death by a suspect who complained about an LGBTQ flag hanging at the store.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office said that the unnamed individual killed 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton at her business Mag Pi clothing store after making “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store.”

Deputies responded to the incident around 5pm on Friday following reports of shots being fired. Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The shooter fled the scene on foot but was later located by authorities near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road. The armed suspect, who has not been identified, was killed during “a lethal force encounter” with police.

Carleton was a mother of nine and had been married for 28 years, according to her store’s website. Hollywood director Paul Feig, whose works includes Bridesmaids and The Heat, posted a tribute on Sunday, saying that Carleton, who he called his “wonderful friend,” had been killed by a young man.

“[Carleton was killed] by a 27-year-old who didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop. He ripped it down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her,” Mr Feig wrote on Instagram.

He continued: “ ... this intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people.”

The nonprofit Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ said in a statement that Carleton was an ally for the community.

“Lauri did not identify as LGBTQ+, but spent her time helping & advocating for everyone in the community. She will be truly missed,” the organisation said, adding that a vigil will be held at a later time.

Carleton and her family had lived in Studio City for the last 30 years, according to her store’s website. She began working in fashion when she was a teenager and had dedicated her recent years to travelling the world with her husband.