California Store Owner Arrested For Shooting 9-Year-Old While Pursuing Mall Thieves

A 20-year-old named Marqel Cockrell is in hot water after his attempt at vigilante justice wound up injuring a 9-year-old bystander.

After shooting the 9-year-old, Cockrell straight-up fled the state, though Nevada Highway Patrol officers later apprehended him. He was booked in Clark County Jail for attempted murder, and his bail was set at $1M.

SHOOTING UPDATE: The co-owner of the mall’s Sole Addicts store has been arrested in Nevada. Investigators say he was shooting at shoplifters when the gunfire hit a 9-year-old girl. https://t.co/Tq2BuzMWjD — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 13, 2022

The victim, Ava, is recovering and in stable condition. She specifically sustained three gunshot wounds to her arm—one of which shattered bone, and Ava also sustained severe nerve damage.

“She’s a trooper, she really is,” Ava’s grandmother, Robin Moraga-Saldarelli, said. “Seems like we are living in a really crazy world right now, with all the shootings that are going on.”

“It’s not even safe to go get your pictures taken with the Easter Bunny,” she continued.

Moraga-Saldarelli also noted that she hopes Cockrell is sufficiently punished for his crime.

“I really hope they throw the book at him because you cannot go around shooting in a mall, especially when there’s a lot of children in there with the Easter Bunny,” she said.

It’s also worth mentioning that Cockrell’s business partner—Amairani Sanchez, co-owner of Sole Addicts—spoke on the matter, noting that she’s keeping Ava in her prayers, closing the sneaker resale store, and offering help to the victim’s family.

“When I saw that little girl smile, I knew I had to do the right thing,” Sanchez said.

She also blasted Cockrell for overreacting over a few stolen T-shirts, noting that they had been robbed before and had theft insurance.

Cockrell is currently waiting to be extradited from Nevada to California. It’s also worth noting that he waived his right to an extradition hearing earlier today in court.