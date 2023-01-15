Will California storms help break historic drought?
California has been pummeled by extreme weather for days. But will the deluge help break the West's historic drought? Ben Tracey takes a look.
California has been pummeled by extreme weather for days. But will the deluge help break the West's historic drought? Ben Tracey takes a look.
President Biden has approved a disaster declaration for California as the Golden State prepares for more rainfall. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports from Northern California on the severe weather conditions that have impacted the area for several weeks.
The WBZ-TV I-Team takes an in-depth look at the Cohasset case in a half hour special report.
House Republicans are off to a running start under new Speaker Kevin McCarthy, passing an ambitious rules package and other legislation in the first week.
In which a famous princess's hair is briefly lit on fire during a hostage training exercise.View Entire Post ›
Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office state that at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning officers received multiple 911 calls in regards to a shooting.
"Promising Young Women" star Carey Mulligan is pregnant with her third child. She's expecting her new baby with her husband of 10 years, Marcus Mumford.
Actress Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford, lead singer of Mumford & Sons, are expecting their third child.
North Indian Canyon Drive from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Road was the first closure, followed by North Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino through the wash
Heavy rains in California have led to more than a dozen deaths and widespread destruction, but they are also offering at least a temporary reprieve from the historic drought that has plagued the state. Over the past couple of weeks, California has seen torrential rain, as well as snow, sparking power outages and putting thousands…
Cohasset police are warning the public to be cautious of fundraisers claiming to collect money for the Walshe's three children.
There is a different intensity in the NFL playoffs, starting with wild card weekend. Which teams will punch their exclusive ticket to Super Bowl 57?
Yet another atmospheric river front is dumping even more rain on a storm-weary California this weekend. The Weather Channel meteorologist Molly McCollum has the forecast.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed late on Jan.
Los Angeles was highly rated in a new list from Forbes that looks at the best places to live in California.
Failure to recognize the Afghan Adjustment Act, and the women who served, would be a mistake that could cost the US in many ways for many years.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Ivon Adams, was taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
At least eight police officers that The Times has linked to a scandal in which Torrance police were caught sending racist text messages are no longer with the agency, records show.
Embattled Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., is not going anywhere anytime soon despite calls for his resignation and referral to the House Ethics Committee for investigation.
Most of the original cast members earned $30,000 per episode in the first season, but now they will get paid in the millions.
Frank Sinatra was discovered while he was singing and waiting tables at a restaurant in New Jersey.View Entire Post ›