California storms: Lake Shasta now three-quarters full as rains bring it closer to top

After a relatively dry February, the spigot has turned back on over the North State, thanks to a series of late-winter storms in March that have brought water levels up at Lake Shasta to almost 40 feet from its crest.

The lake — the state's largest reservoir — has risen 8 feet over the past week and more than 100 feet since Dec. 1, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation numbers show.

Despite the rain pushing the lake up, it still doesn’t appear that officials will need to release water over Shasta Dam’s spillway this spring, something that has happened only twice since 1998.

But the run of wet weather this month is a welcome change from a year ago.

On March 13, Shasta Dam received 5.9 inches of rain.

The water level on Lake Shasta has gone up more than 100 feet since Dec. 1, 2022. This is a picture of the back of Shasta Dam on Monday, March 20, 2023.

For comparison: Shasta Dam on Lake Shasta on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

“That was more rain than we got the entire months of January, February and March of last year,” Don Bader, area manager of the Bureau of Reclamation, said Monday morning. “So that kind of puts in perspective how inconsistent it can be. … We’re seeing a big turnaround, huge storms."

Bader added, “If you recall last year, it was sunny day after sunny day all winter long. That killed us with (water) storage (at Lake Shasta).”

As of Monday morning, Lake Shasta was 42 feet from the top, or 75% full, and 98% of historical average, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

That compares to 38% full and 49% of average for the same day a year ago.

The sun was out Monday after a rainy weekend, but more wet weather is forecast starting Tuesday through much of the week.

“By the end of this week we should be down 30 to 32 feet (from the top),” Bader said. “We are in good shape. A month from now, mid-April, I expect the lake will reach its peak level (for the season).”

While the lake continues to rise closer to its fill line, Bader said there is still plenty of room for more water.

“We are still way, way below the need to use the spillway. We still have over a million-acre feet of space. That last 42 feet, that’s a lot of storage,” Bader said.

The brown mounds that rose above the water at the Centimudi boat launch in early January were gone on Monday, March 20, 2023.

There are still plenty of brown patches at the Centimudi Boat Ramp at Lake Shasta on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Since Jan. 1, a tad over 37 inches of rain has fallen at Shasta Dam, with approximately 90%, or 33.97 inches, coming in January and the first three weeks in March, the National Weather Service said. Normal for that period is 27.36 inches of rainfall.

Redding has received 22.57 inches of rain since Jan. 1, about 8 inches more than the historical norm, the National Weather Service says.

Meanwhile, Bader expects the Bureau of Reclamation will start increasing flows from Shasta Dam the latter part of April.

“Our demand starts with the ag farmers growing rice and their fields are so wet (we) can delay diverting water" to them from the dam, Bader said.

The Bureau of Reclamation operates Lake Shasta and Trinity Lake. The two reservoirs hold water that is used to supply numerous local water agencies, including the cities of Redding and Shasta Lake, the Bella Vista Water District and other smaller water districts in the Redding area.

Trinity Lake was 36% full on Monday and 50% of historical average.

But unlike Lake Shasta, Trinity Lake relies more heavily on snowmelt. So, its level will start rising as more snow melts through the spring.

Water from weekend rains cascades down a hillside and eventually into Lake Shasta along the road above the Centimudi boat ramp on Monday, March 20, 2023.

The National Weather Service shows a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon in Redding with a high temperature of 60 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Showers will be possible through Friday before mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday.

