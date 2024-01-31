California storms: Timeline of heavy rain, possible flooding concerns for SoCal this week

LOS ANGELES - Angelenos may soon need to grab an umbrella.

Sound familiar? It hasn't even been two weeks since Southern California last dealt with winter storms, but here we are as the region once again braces for another round of heavy rain and possible flooding.

Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties will be under flood watches between Thursday and Friday morning.

FOX 11 Meteorologist Jonathan Novack warns heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern. He adds Southern California's mountain communities may see strong winds and snow.

"Rainfall 1 to possibly 3 inches, maybe even some 4 and 5-inch isolated totals," Novack said.

Below is the timetable of rain coming to Southern California in the coming days:

TUESDAY NIGHT, JANUARY 30

Clouds will continue to increase, morning lows near normal.

"This frontal system, this storm system bringing rain already to the west coast north of us. But for us is just a cloud cover first, preliminarily," Novack said Tuesday. "As we go into the forecast 24 hours from now, that will change."

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

Rain chances build in Santa Barbara County and then move east into the night.

Heavy rain to hit parts of Southern California

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Rain likely in the morning

Additional rainfall possible through the day

Flooding in low-lying areas

Mud, debris flow possible

Rockslides possible

Chance of thunderstorms

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Rain chances in the morning

Snow in the mountains

Possible snow on the I-5 corridor

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Slight chance of isolated shower