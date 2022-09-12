California Student Accused Of Bringing Fentanyl To School, Causing Supervisor To Suffer An Overdose

A 13-year-old in SoCal has been arrested after being caught with about 150 fentanyl pills at school. Notably, the employee who uncovered the drugs wound up overdosing due to fentanyl’s notorious “inhalation hazard,” according to KGET 17.

The situation unfolded this past Friday at Chipman Junior High School in Bakersfield, California, after the campus supervisor came across a baggie of drugs — allegedly disguised as Percocet pills — while searching a student’s belongings.

The employee was ultimately exposed to the lethal substance and suffered an overdose, and the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to the situation just after 9 a.m.

A police officer stationed at Kern High School rolled up to the middle school in order to administer Narcan (aka naloxone), a life-saving substance that helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

After receiving Narcan, the employee was transferred to a local hospital to receive further treatment.

It’s worth adding that, while the employee did not ingest the pills and only came into contact with them while searching the bag, the BPD notes that they’re considered an “inhalation hazard;” this is backed up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As for the young teen, officers say that — on top of the fentanyl pills — they were found with about $300 on them; while this could suggest that the student was possibly selling the pills on campus, the BPD says it’s unsure if any of them were actually distributed to other students, KGET 17 reports.

Regardless, the student was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and transported to juvenile hall.

Authorities are still investigating the situation, and there are no further updates at this time.

According to AP News, fentanyl has been used as a cutting agent in heroin for years, though it’s recently been “pressed into counterfeit pills” and sold on the street under the guise of being prescription drugs, which has led to an uptick in overdose deaths.