California Supreme Court rules it's unconstitutional to detain people in jail because they cannot afford bail

Julie Gerstein
·3 min read
overcrowded prisons crowded jails
California's Supreme Court decided an arrestee could not be detained solely because they lack the resources to post bail. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • California's Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional to hold people in jail simply because they can't afford bail.

  • The ruling requires judges to assess community safety and a defendant's ability to pay bail when determining bail amounts.

  • High bail requirements disproportionately impact poor communities of color.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

California's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that it is unconstitutional to keep people behind bars simply because they cannot afford bail.

The unanimous decision signals that going forward, California judges will be required to assess a defendant's ability to pay bail when they set it.

"What we hold is that where a financial condition is nonetheless necessary, the court must consider the arrestee's ability to pay the stated amount of bail - and may not effectively detain the arrestee 'solely because' the arrestee 'lacked the resources' to post bail," Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar wrote in the decision.

The justices concurred that there may be circumstances where the "need to protect community safety may conflict with the arrestee's fundamental right to pretrial liberty," but said that, "in order to detain an arrestee under those circumstances, a court must first find by clear convincing evidence that no condition short of detention could suffice and then ensure the detention otherwise complies with statutory and constitutional requirements."

The decision came out of a case brought forth by Kenneth Humphrey, a San Francisco man accused of robbing a man for $7 and a bottle of cologne. In 2017, Humphrey was charged with first-degree residential robbery and burglary against an elderly victim, inflicting injury on an elder adult, and misdemeanor theft. A judge initially set Humphrey's bail at $600,000 before reducing it to $350,000.

It is unclear how the state will maintain a standard threshold for the "need to protect community safety," Santa Clara University law professor David Ball told the the East Bay Times.

According to the American Bar Association, around 500,000 people are currently in jail because of their inability to pay bail while they wait for their cases to be heard.

The problem of being unable to make bail disproportionately impacts communities of color, according to the Northern California American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU also found that Black and Latino people are far more likely than whites to be denied bail and held in pretrial detention.

In one of the most well-known examples, 16-year-old Kalief Browder was sent to New York City's Rikers Island after he was accused of stealing a backpack. A judge denied Browder the right to bail, and the teen spent three years - two of which were in solitary confinement - at the jail. He died by suicide at 22.

The Prison Policy Initiative, a non-profit that works on prison reform, found that Black defendants are at least 10 to 25% more likely than white defendants to be denied bail or detained pretrial.

Additionally, the PPI said, "Black and brown defendants receive bail amounts that are twice as high as bail set for white defendants - and they are less likely to be able to afford it."

Bail reform organizations hope California's decision will help set precedent in other states.

"I am pleased other people will have the same opportunities I had to change their lives and they will not have to wait in jail for years because they are too poor to pay bail," Humphrey said in a statement Thursday, according to the Huffington Post.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • California high court: Judges must weigh ability to pay bail

    The California Supreme Court ruled Thursday that judges must consider suspects’ ability to pay when they set bail, essentially requiring that indigent defendants be freed unless they are deemed too dangerous to be released awaiting trial. “The common practice of conditioning freedom solely on whether an arrestee can afford bail is unconstitutional,” the justices said in a unanimous decision. Judges can require electronic monitoring, regular check-ins with authorities or order suspects to stay in shelters or undergo drug and alcohol treatment, Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar wrote on behalf of the court — conditions that “in many cases protect public and victim safety as well as assure the arrestee’s appearance at trial.”

  • Insider Buys Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock

    A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Thursday, March 25 showed that Lederman Seth bought 16,733 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TNXP) at an average price of $1.32. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Inc. to 135,000 shares. Tonix Pharmaceuticals was trading 2.4% lower from the previous closing price. The Importance of Insider Transactions While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision. When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain." Transaction Codes To Focus On Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward. Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nike Under Pressure After Social Media Firestorm

    The decline signals anxiety about China’s $4.6 billion contribution to annual sales and the potential for boycotts or banishment.

  • Zoo Miami releases photos of the new baby, born to an endangered black rhino

    What we all could use now is a cuteness overload.

  • Snowboarders escape big avalanche, but not the law

    Two Colorado snowboarders face criminal charges and big fines after they reported an avalanche during a backcountry expedition last year. Observers say a guilty verdict could dissuade people from reporting avalanches. The trial begins Thursday. (March 25)

  • Reforms pushed in Texas as trial nears in George Floyd death

    Outside of George Floyd's public memorial last summer in Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott floated the possibility of a law named in honor of the longtime Houston resident that would take aim at police brutality. The former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd's death is set to stand trial next week.

  • U.S. transport chief not endorsing banning gas-vehicles after 2035

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday he was unaware of any support by the Biden administration to ban gas-powered vehicles after 2035 as California aims to do. Asked by a lawmaker at a U.S. House hearing if the Biden administration supported California's plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks in 2035, Buttigieg said he had "not heard of anything to that effect at the national or federal level." He did note that automakers like General Motors have set a goal of ending gas-powered passenger vehicle sales by 2035.

  • Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan's lawsuits send paparazzi agency Splash into bankruptcy court

    The pandemic didn't help, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawsuits against Splash paparazzi agency helped send the company into bankruptcy court.

  • Here's Why Chrissy Teigen Just Deleted Her Twitter, and Honestly, We Don’t Blame Her

    "I love you guys and I cherish our time together...I also hate you."

  • One long-time Dallas Cowboys player walks away, another is still mulling his future

    Coach Mike McCarthy said DL Tyrone Crawford is retiring, but could stay with the team in some capacity. LB Sean Lee is still undecided about his next move.

  • Video of trees giving off ‘smoke’ in Tennessee woods is bad news for allergy sufferers

    ‘Craziest thing I’ve ever seen.’

  • Letters to the Editor: 'I am from Los Angeles': Asian American readers on 'Where are you from?'

    Asian readers share their thoughts and responses to the question 'Where are you from?'

  • Boulder mayor to gun owners: Banning assault weapons is not tyranny

    Contending that an assault weapons ban could have prevented the gun massacre that killed 10 people in his city this week, Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver pleaded with gun rights advocates to reconsider their opposition to such a move.

  • Lakers inform team personnel they can start getting vaccinations

    The Lakers have informed players and other organization members that they can get vaccinated for COVID-19 starting this week.

  • Conservationists sue to save spotted owl logging protections

    Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to preserve protections for 3.4 million acres (1.4 million hectares) of northern spotted owl habitat from the US-Canada border to northern California, the latest salvo in a legal battle over logging in federal old-growth forests that are key nesting grounds for the imperiled species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service cut the amount of protected federal old-growth forest by one-third in the final days of President Donald Trump's administration, a move that was cheered by the timber industry.

  • Op-Ed: The real reason Gavin Newsom is the target of a recall

    To understand recall politics in California, look at the recent history of Republicans' electoral impotence in the state.

  • Celtics land Kornet, Wagner, trade Theis, Green, Teague to complete deadline deals

    Boston's roster underwent considerable change today.

  • The Nike Air Max Pre-Day teases the dawn of a new Air Max era

    The Air Max Pre-Day blends the aesthetic of the late 1970s and the 2020s.

  • Patrick Schwarzenegger to Join Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt in New Amazon Series The Terminal List

    Patrick Schwarzenegger has been cast in a recurring role on the thriller series based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’